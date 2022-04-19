ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
It's Bean Too Hot highlights coffee growers responding to the climate crisis

Cover picture for the articleOn this edition of Your Call, we discuss It's Bean Too Hot, a documentary that tells the story of coffee farmers whose livelihoods are at stake as they rush to adapt...

