If you thought the Crossroads Collective food hall at Farwell and North already had considerable variety in its lineup of vendors, well, here comes a new twist mixing music and meat. Coming soon to Crossroads Collective is HotWax, a spinoff of chef Ben Crevensten’s Meat & Co. that will serve items from that pop-up as well as options exclusive to this new venture. The menu is meat-centric, the presentation will also feature music, and the stall will open on April 20. Carol Deptolla reports:

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO