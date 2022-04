MADISON — Gov. Tony Evers today announced the Public Service Commission of Wisconsin (PSC) received 194 applications requesting more than $495 million for the state’s Broadband Expansion Grant Program. Funding for the grants was provided by the 2021-23 biennial budget, signed by Gov. Evers in July 2021, which provided $129 million over the biennium for expanding high-speed broadband internet. PSC is expected to award up to $100 million for grants in summer 2022 as part of the first round of funding. The remaining funds will be allocated for future broadband expansion grant opportunities.

