DNA matches Camden man to fatal stabbing 9 years later

SOUTH JERSEY (KYW Newsradio) — A 58-year-old Camden man has been charged with murder almost nine years since the deadly stabbing.

Camden County officials announced murder and robbery charges against Duane Parker, who was already in prison on unrelated charges.

A DNA database linked him to the killing of 57-year-old Timothy Appling back on Dec. 14, 2013.

Around 2:45 that morning, Appling was found at Broadway and Atlantic avenues bleeding on the ground. The medical examiner said he died from a stab wound.

The Camden County Prosecutor’s Office said in 2020, a database determined DNA that was initially found under Appling’s fingernails matched with Parker. And, a witness had said the stabbing was done by a man with a scar similar to the one on Parker’s face.

“No matter how much time goes by, we will not stop seeking justice for victims and their families,” noted prosecutor Grace MacAulay.

Parker remains incarcerated on unrelated charges. A new court date has not been scheduled yet.