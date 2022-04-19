ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Masters champ Scheffler returns to team event in New Orleans

Daily Independent
Daily Independent
 1 day ago

PGA TOUR

ZURICH CLASSIC OF NEW ORLEANS

Site: Avondale, Louisiana.

Course: TPC Louisiana. Yardage: 7,425. Par: 72.

Prize money: $8.3 million. Winner's share: $1,199,350 for each player.

Television: Thursday-Friday, 3:30-6:30 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, 1-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-6 p.m. (CBS).

Defending champions: Marc Leishman and Cameron Smith.

FedEx Cup leader: Scottie Scheffler.

Last week: Jordan Spieth won the RBC Heritage.

Notes: Scottie Scheffler makes his first appearance since winning the Masters for his fourth PGA Tour title in six starts. He is playing with Ryan Palmer. ... The field features 80 two-man teams. They play better-ball in the first and third rounds, and alternate shot in the second and final rounds. ... The winners each get credit for a PGA Tour victory with official money and FedEx Cup points, but no world ranking points are allotted. ... Jay Haas is making his first PGA Tour start since 2010. He is playing with his son, Bill Haas. ... Collin Morikawa is playing with Viktor Hovland. ... Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele are teammates. They were partners in the Presidents Cup in Australia and the Ryder Cup last year at Whistling Straits. Their record in those cups is 4-2-0. ... The field has five of the top 10 players in the world, and 10 of the top 20. It is one of the strongest fields ever for the Zurich Classic.

Next week: Mexico Championship.

Online: https://www.pgatour.com/

___

LPGA TOUR

DIO IMPLANT LA OPEN

Site: Los Angeles.

Course: Wilshire CC. Yardage: 6,450. Par: 71.

Prize money: $1.5 million. Winner's share: $225,000.

Television: Thursday-Friday, 6:30-9:30 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, 7-9:30 p.m. (Golf Channel).

Defending champion: Brooke Henderson.

Race to CME Globe leader: Danielle Kang.

Last week: Hyo Joo Kim won the Lotte Championship.

Notes: The tournament is part of back-to-back weeks in Los Angeles. Spectators are allowed to buy tickets that will allow access to both tournaments. ... Brooke Henderson has gone a full year since her previous LPGA victory at Wilshire. ... There have been eight winners through the first eight tournaments of the LPGA Tour season. ... On the strength of winning the first major of the year, Jennifer Kupcho leads the money list with $842,437. ... This is the fourth year of the tournament. ... The field features seven of the top 10 in the women's world ranking. ... Nelly Korda remains out as she recovers from a blood clot in her left arm. She hasn't played since a tie for 15th in a Drive On tournament on Feb. 5. ... Jin Young Ko is coming off a tie for 53rd in the Chevron Championship. That ended her streak of 10 consecutive finishes in the top 10, including five wins, going back to the Olympics last summer.

Next week: Palos Verdes Championship.

Online: https://www.lpga.com/

___

EUROPEAN TOUR

ISPS HANDA CHAMPIONSHIP

Site: Tarragona, Spain.

Course: Infinitum Resort (Lakes). Yardage: 6,963. Par: 70.

Prize money: $2 million. Winner's share: $333,333.

Television: Thursday, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. (Golf Channel); Friday, 8 a.m. to noon (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. (Golf Channel).

Defending champion: New tournament.

DP World Tour points leader: Viktor Hovland.

Last tournament: Scottie Scheffler won the Masters.

Notes: This is the first of consecutive weeks for the European tour in Spain. Except for the U.S. majors, the tour will remain in continental Europe through the end of October. ... The field features Danish twins Nicolai and Rasmus Hojgaard. They already have combined for five European tour victories. ... Guido Migliozzi of Italy is the only player in the field who competed in the Masters. He missed the cut at Augusta National. ... Viktor Hovland now holds a slim lead in the DP World Tour points list over Rory McIlroy, who was boosted by his runner-up finish in the Masters. ... The next few weeks could be crucial for players outside the top 100 as the PGA Championship contemplates special invitations. The PGA strives to have as many as possible from the top 100 in the world ranking. ... This is the first of two European tour events sponsored by ISPS Handa. The other is in August in Northern Ireland.

Next week: Catalunya Championship.

Online: https://www.europeantour.com/dpworld-tour/

___

PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS

CLUBCORP CLASSIC

Site: Irving, Texas.

Course: Las Colinas CC. Yardage: 6,703. Par: 71.

Prize money: $2 million. Winner's share: $300,000.

Television: Friday, noon to 3 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, 3-7 p.m. (Golf Channel).

Defending champion: New tournament.

Charles Schwab Cup leader: Miguel Angel Jimenez.

Last tournament: Steven Alker won the Rapiscan Systems Classic.

Notes: The new tournament features 50 celebrities competing with the pros. Ten amateurs who are members of ClubCorp properties earn a spot in the field through regional and national competitions. ... The event includes a separate $500,000 purse for the celebrity division. ... Among the celebrities confirmed are Emmitt Smith, Annika Sorenstam, Marcus Allen, John Smoltz, Tony Romo, Pudge Rodriguez and Greg Maddux. ... Bernhard Langer is taking the week off. ... Miguel Angel Jimenez, who leads the Schwab Cup, is not playing. Retief Goosen is in the field and can overtake the Spaniard by winning. ... Goosen is among 17 former major champions who are playing. ... John Daly received a sponsor exemption to play. ... Vijay Singh is in the field. The three-time major champion leads the PGA Tour Champions in driving distance at 298.8 yards. ... Robert Karlsson has gone 145 greens without a three-putt, the lonest active streak.

Next week: Insperity Invitational.

Online: https://www.pgatour.com/champions.html

___

KORN FERRY TOUR

Last week: Tyson Alexander won the Veritex Bank Championship.

Next week: Huntsville Championship.

Points leader: Carl Yuan.

Online: https://www.pgatour.com/korn-ferry-tour.html

___

OTHER TOURS

PGA of America: PGA Professional Championship, Omni Barton Creek, Austin, Texas. Defending champion: Omar Uresti. Television: Sunday-Wednesday, 3-6 p.m. (Golf Channel). Online: https://www.pgaprochampionship.com/

Epson Tour: Copper Rock Championship, Copper Rock GC, Hurricane, Utah. Defending champion: Bailey Tardy. Online: https://www.epsontour.com/

USGA: U.S. Women's Amateur Four-ball Championship, Grand Reserve GC, Rio Grande, Puerto Rico. Defending champions: Savannah Barker and Alexa Saldaña. Online: https://www.usga.org/

Japan Golf Tour: ISPS Handa Championship in Japan, PGM Ishioka GC, Ibaraki, Japan. Defending champion: New tournament. Online: https://www.jgto.org/en

Ladies European Tour: Australian Women's Classic-Bonville, Bonville Golf Resort, Bonville, Australia. Previous winner: Stephanie Kyriacou. Online: https://ladieseuropeantour.com/

Sunshine Tour: Stella Artois Players Championship, Dainfern CC, Midrand, South Africa. Defending champion: New tournament. Online: https://sunshinetour.com/

PGA Tour of Australasia: WA PGA Championship, Kalgoorlie GC, Kalgoorlie, Australia. Defending champion: Jarryd Felton. Online: https://pga.org.au/

PGA Tour Latinoamerica: JHSF Brazil Open, Fazenda Boa Vista, Porto Feliz, Brazil. Previous winner: Chandler Blanchet. Online: https://www.pgatour.com/la/en.html

Japan LPGA: Fujisankei Ladies Classic, Kawana Hotel GC (Fuji), Shizuoka, Japan. Defending champion: Mone Inami. Online: https://www.lpga.or.jp/en/

Korean LPGA: Nexen Saint Nine Masters, Gaya CC, Gimhae, South Korea. Defending champion: Min Ji Park. Online: https://www.klpga.co.kr/

___

More AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Jack Nicklaus Has Message For Jordan Spieth, Wife

On Sunday, Jordan Spieth defeated Patrick Cantlay in a playoff to win the RBC Heritage. It’s his 13th PGA Tour title of his career and second straight victory on Easter Sunday. What made this victory for Spieth so special was that it’s his first as a father. Once he...
GOLF
GolfWRX

Tour Rundown: Return of the Spieth

Long before the term vibe became standard in the lexicon of multiple generations, South Carolina’s low country essentially owned the rights to its essence. Imagine being the tournament that follows the first major of the year, and that major just happens to be the Masters. The week actually opens on Masters Sunday, when the band formerly known as Hootie and the Blowfish hosts the Monday After The Masters pro-am event in Myrtle Beach. On its heels comes the RBC Heritage on Hilton Head Island, a bit farther south in the Palmetto state. Both events have a calm to their demeanor, and they allow golf fans and competitors to segue from the intensity of a Grand Slam event to a sequence of tour events. In their honor, we should call this week’s installment Tour Strolldown. Let’s take a stroll and recap the week’s professional golf.
GOLF
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

BetMGM Golf: PGA Tour Tournament Prize Money Payout List For 2022

Golf is in a good place with purses up $100 million overall from 2021 (totaling $1.5 billion in 2022) and there’s some real parity on the PGA Tour. This makes for some tough calls for golf betting each week. But at the same time, it makes for some exciting weekends with several tournaments coming down to the back nine on Sunday.
GOLF
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Orleans, LA
Sports
City
Avondale, LA
City
New Orleans, LA
State
Texas State
State
Louisiana State
Local
Louisiana Sports
State
Utah State
CBS DFW

'Big D' represented in Hilton Head as Spieth wins RBC Heritage

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Thinking he might have a chance for a playoff, Dallas' own Jordan Spieth rolled in a 10-foot birdie on the 18th hole in regulation. He made an even bigger shot at Habour Town's signature hole in a playoff to win the RBC Heritage.Spieth's 56-foot shot from a greenside bunker stopped 7 inches away and he beat Patrick Cantlay with a tap-in par Sunday on the lighthouse hole for his 13th career PGA Tour title — and second straight on Easter Sunday.Sometimes, Spieth said, there's a tournament where you feel you've played well, yet not...
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jordan Spieth
Person
Emmitt Smith
Golf Channel

Live stream schedule for Zurich Classic, DIO Implant LA Open and more

Here's how you can access live streams to Golf Channel's coverage this week. Click on the link for direct access to that event (all times ET). All events on Golf Channel unless otherwise noted. Monday. 3-6PM: PGA Professional Championship, Round 2 (PGA of America) Tuesday. 3-6PM: PGA Professional Championship, Round...
GOLF
theScore

Immelman names Weir, Choi among assistants for Presidents Cup

International Team captain Trevor Immelman announced Tuesday that Mike Weir, K.J. Choi, Geoff Ogilvy, and Camilo Villegas will be his assistants at the Presidents Cup in September. It's the third time that Weir, Choi, and Ogilvy will be captain's assistants at the event, but the first time for Villegas. Weir...
GOLF
Tennis World Usa

RBC Heritage, Patrick Cantlay flies to the top

In the US, Patrick Cantlay takes the stage and, with a run of 67 (-4) out of a total of 133 (66 67, -9) shots, he flies to the top of RBC Heritage at mid-race. At Hilton Head Island, South Carolina, the American Cantlay - best player on the PGA Tour in 2021, when he also won the FedEx Cup - precedes compatriot Robert Streb, second with 135 (-7).
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

'No excuse for those kind of brain farts': Jordan Spieth, Michael Greller survive short missed putt in 2022 RBC Heritage win

“Conversations with Champions, presented by Sentry” is a new weekly series from Golfweek that is a collaboration with the Caddie Network. Each week, we’ll take you behind the scenes in a chat with the winning caddie from the most recent PGA Tour event. This week: Jordan Spieth and Michael Greller at the 2022 RBC Heritage.
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Japan Golf Tour#Golf World#Tour Championship#Pga Tour Of Australasia#Golf Course#Tpc Louisiana#Par#Golf Channel#Cbs#First Pga Tour#Whistling Straits
numberfire.com

PGA Betting Guide for the Zurich Classic of New Orleans

Picking winners of a golf tournament is hard. Doing it consistently is downright impossible. But finding value is something all bettors must practice in order to give themselves the best chance to make hay when the day finally comes that they ping a champion. Below, we will cover the best...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
PGA Championship
NewsBreak
Golf
Country
Brazil
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
Spain
Country
Japan
Field Level Media

2022 Zurich Classic: Preview, Odds & Best Bets

The Zurich Classic of New Orleans is the PGA Tour’s lone full-field team event and begins Thursday at TPC Louisiana. The event has drawn arguably its strongest field ever, including top-ranked Scottie Scheffler coming off his Masters victory. Field Level Media’s golf experts break down the tournament and provide this week’s best bets.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
GolfWRX

Photos from the 2022 Zurich Classic

GolfWRX was live this week at TPC Avondale ahead of the PGA Tour’s only two-man team event: the Zurich Classic. It’s an overflowing bowl of gumbo this week on the photo front: Seven general galleries, 14 WITBs — including Barstool Sports’ Frankie and Trent — and several additional galleries.
PHOTOGRAPHY
Daily Independent

Daily Independent

Phoenix, AZ
2K+
Followers
9K+
Post
255K+
Views
ABOUT

A daily community newspaper serving the Phoenix metro with a focus on its West Valley suburbs.

 https://www.yourvalley.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy