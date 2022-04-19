ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crux Fermentation Project Partners with Revolution Hall and Mississippi Studios on +1 Lager

Cover picture for the articleNext time you’re catching some live music this spring at either Revolution Hall or Mississippi Studios, make sure to grab a pint of +1 Lager, a new collaboration from Crux Fermentation Project. +1 Lager is a special batch of Crux’s Japanese lager brewed just for Revolution Hall and...

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lager#Beer Style#Fermentation#Food Drink#Beverages#Revolution Hall#Mississippi Studios#Crux Fermentation Project#Japanese#Mexican#Bend
