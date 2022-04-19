ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mayor Bowser Announces Recipients for Building Blocks DC Grants

 3 days ago

(Washington, DC)  Today, Mayor Muriel Bowser and the Office of Gun Violence Prevention (OGVP) Director Linda Harllee Harper announced nearly $590,000 in grants awarded to nonprofit organizations as part of the Building Blocks DC (BBDC) grants program. This funding will support the Bowser Administration’s efforts to prevent gun violence through innovative...

mayor.dc.gov

