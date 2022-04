When I got to a meeting not long ago to give a marketing seminar, the questions started flying at me before I could even unpack my bags. “Al, you taught me years ago to make decisions based on rules and my cost of production, to be a seasonal seller, and to avoid selling in August,” said one farmer. “But has the game changed? What about all the funds and ‘algorithm’ traders?”

