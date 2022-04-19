ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cornyn discusses broadband access with East Texas leaders

By Sharon Raissi
 1 day ago

TYLER, Texas ( KETK ) – U.S. Senator John Cornyn was in Tyler Tuesday for a roundtable to discuss broadband access.

Local leaders, healthcare providers, educators and economic development officials met with Cornyn to “highlight the challenges of limited broadband access that many East Texas communities experience.” The roundtable took place at 10 a.m. at CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Louis and Peaches Owen Heart Hospital.

“No longer is access to the internet a convenience, it really is a necessity these days. We saw that with our kids studying virtually online, we talked a little bit about the importance of telemedicine and the access to healthcare that this will provide to more folks living in rural parts of our state, including here in East Texas. So, there were a couple of good things that we learned out of this terrible pandemic and one of those important lessons is the importance of getting access to broadband.”

Sen. John Cornyn
Texas comptroller visits Tyler on broadband listening tour

To see the full press conference click below.

Cornyn has worked on legislation that would allow local leaders to use unspent COVID-19 relief funds for regional projects like expanding broadband access and infrastructure.

These people were in attendance with Cornyn:

  • Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran
  • Newton County Judge Kenneth Weeks
  • Chris Glenney, SVP Group Operations, CHRISTUS Health Northeast Texas
  • Jason Proctor, President, CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital
  • David Cleveland, Executive Director, East Texas Council of Governments (ETCOG)
  • Dr. James Wilcox, Superintendent, Longview ISD
  • David Cleveland, Executive Director, East Texas Council of Governments (ETCOG)
  • Dr. James Wilcox, Superintendent, Longview ISD
  • James Nash, 7th grade student, Foster Middle School (LISD)
  • Lonnie Hunt, Executive Director, Deep East Texas Council of Governments (DETCOG)
  • Mickey Slimp, Broadband Project Manager/Consultant, Deep East Texas Council of Governments (DETCOG)
  • Chris Brown, Executive Director, Ark-Tex Council of Governments (ATCOG)
  • Dr. Timothy Barker, System Medical Director CMIO Ambulatory Care, CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic
  • Dr. Roy “Brent” Wadle, VP Physician Operations, CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic
  • Duncan McAdoo, President, Prosperity Bank, Winnsboro

Participants came from a wide array of backgrounds and they to discussed how broadband access impacts education, healthcare and economic development.

Cornyn compared the lack of access to broadband in rural communities to the way that those same communities had little access to electricity in the 1950s, saying that “we overcame that deficit and that lack of connectivity back then, and we can do this now.”

