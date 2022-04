Despite workforce challenges, many companies are moving forward with plans to expand or renovate their facilities, according to a survey of companies in 66 Iowa counties. Results of the 2021 Business Expansion and Strategic Trends (BEST) Survey of Iowa, released Monday, were based on data collected during interviews with 1,065 companies. The data collected shows that the labor shortage, supply chain issues and economic uncertainty play a significant role in decisions made by those companies who participated in the survey.

IOWA STATE ・ 10 HOURS AGO