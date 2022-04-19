ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beacon, IA

Beacon, Anawim partner to establish nonprofit recovery centers

By JOE GARDYASZ
Des Moines Business Record
 1 day ago

Anawim Housing and the Beacon announced they have partnered to establish a new nonprofit organization — Full Circle Recovery Community Centers — to expand pathways to recovery for people affected by substance use. The Iowa Department of Public Health recently awarded a six-year substance abuse prevention and...

