Beacon, Anawim partner to establish nonprofit recovery centers

Chelsea Lerud has been named executive director of Iowa Travel Industry Partners, a statewide group that represents the travel, tourism and hospitality industry. Lerud has served as the organization’s interim director since August 2021. Rebecca Peters, the group’s president, said Lerud has been an outstanding leader in the state’s tourism industry and helped Iowa Travel Industry Partners accomplish many goals in its first year. Iowa Travel Industry Partners was created in July 2021 to improve collaboration, partnerships and expertise among stakeholders. The organization’s board of directors has worked to develop programming and resources for the state’s tourism industry. The association aligns with a recommendation from the Governor’s Economic Growth Subgroup of Hospitality and Tourism that industry professionals develop a public/private organization to represent the interests of Iowa’s tourism industry as part of a statewide strategic plan for tourism, including investment strategy. Lerud said in a news release that it’s been exciting to be a part of the organization’s first year. “It is amazing when you stop to reflect on the accomplishments of the organization in the last nine months," she said. “I’m so glad I have been on the team that is helping to shape the future of Iowa’s tourism and hospitality industry.”

IOWA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO