Jennifer Grey says she ‘banished’ herself from Hollywood after nose jobs

Nobody puts Baby in a corner — except herself.

Jennifer Grey is opening up about the two nose jobs she underwent after starring as Baby in the 1987 romantic favorite, “Dirty Dancing,” and the story she’s long told about her changed look leading to her being “banished from the kingdom” of Hollywood.

Grey, 62, told People in an interview out Monday that her mother had encouraged the procedures to “make it easier” for the actress to get cast.

“And then I did and she was right,” said Grey, while promoting her new memoir, “Out of the Corner.”

Both her mother, an actress prior to getting married and father, Academy, Grammy, and Tony winner Joel Grey, underwent their own nose jobs in the 1950s.

“When I was a kid, I was completely anti-rhinoplasty,” Grey explained, believing her parents had the procedures due to the era they came up in. “I understand they were assimilating. I understood you had to change your name and you had to do certain things, and it was just normalized, right? You can’t be gay. You can’t be Jewish. You know, you can’t look Jewish. You’re just trying to fit into whatever is the group think.”

Joel Grey, who is Jewish, came out as gay in 2015, at the age of 82.

The “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off” actress noted that though she “spent so much energy trying to figure out what I did wrong, why I was banished from the kingdom,” that narrative that she was shunned by Hollywood is ultimately “a lie.”

But, she said, “in the world’s eyes, I was no longer me.” Grey also told People that she had, since childhood, thought, “I’m good enough. I shouldn’t have to do this,” and that ultimately, “I banished myself.”

Now, she said, she has different priorities.

“I just wanna feel who I am now. But I think that when you ask other people who you are and you ask people to love you and you take their opinion as a definition of your worth, it’s a slippery slope, man,” said Grey.