Brooklyn Beckham And Nicola Peltz Both Changed Their Last Names After Tying The Knot, And The Switch Is Instagram Official Now

Harper Beckham, 10, Looks So Grown Up In White Bridesmaids Dress For Brother Brooklyn & Nicola Peltz’s Wedding
Harper Beckham attended her big brother David Beckham and Nicola Peltz’s wedding! She looked so grown up as a flower girl. Harper Seven Beckham, 10, looked adorable as always at her brother, Brooklyn Beckham’s wedding! She acted as a flower girl for her eldest sibling, wearing a modern version of a flower dress as she smiled and laughed alongside other members of the bridal party. She appeared to wear the ensemble with ballet flats, navy belt, and a bracelet, rocking her blonde hair (which she gets from dad) in a perfectly styled curl. Harper appeared full of energy as she jumped up at some point during the affair, later sporting a flower crown to walk down the aisle.
Hello Magazine
Romeo Beckham suits up in bright pink for Brooklyn Beckham's wedding
Romeo Beckham and his girlfriend Mia Regan have revealed their outfits for a rehearsal dinner ahead of Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz's Palm Beach wedding – and all we can say is wow. The couple shared a sneaky snap of their colourful concoctions, looking super suave in their striking looks.
Harper Beckham beams as she watches her big brother Brooklyn marry billionaire heiress Nicola Peltz
HARPER Beckham beamed as she watched her big brother Brooklyn marry billionaire heiress Nicola Peltz. The famous couple, who started dating in October 2019, tied the knot at the Peltz family mansion in Palm Beach, Florida, on Saturday. The star-studded guest list included the likes of Gordon Ramsay, 55, tennis...
Natalia Bryant Looks Gorgeous In Deep Plunging Gown For Brooklyn Beckham’s Wedding
Natalia Bryant looked absolutely stunning in a plunging turquoise gown for Brooklyn Beckham & Nicola Peltz’s wedding in Palm Beach. Natalia Bryant always makes a statement no matter where she goes and that’s exactly what she did at Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz’s wedding in Palm Beach, Flordia on April 9. The 19-year-old daughter of Vanessa and Kobe Bryant slayed in a silky turquoise vintage Roberto Cavalli gown for the occasion.
David Beckham Poses With His 3 Look-Alike Sons In Tuxes At Brooklyn’s Wedding: Photo
The Beckham men looked so handsome while in black-tie attire for Brooklyn’s wedding to Nicola Peltz over the weekend. The Beckham boys were all dressed up to celebrate Brooklyn’s wedding on Saturday April 9. David, 46, smiled alongside his three sons: Romeo, 19, Cruz, 17, and of course, the groom Brooklyn, 23. Brooklyn posted the photo that showed the three gentlemen in their tuxedos on his Instagram, which you can see here, the day after the ceremony. David looked proud of his oldest son, while his younger brothers also looked excited for the celebration.
Hello Magazine
Justin Bieber's latest wedding photos with wife Hailey leave fans confused
Hours before Justin Bieber's wife Hailey Bieber hit the red carpet at the 64th annual Grammy Awards wearing a flowing bridal-inspired gown, her real-life wedding dress was on full display in a series of throwback photos. The Peaches singer, 28, and the mode, 25, legally married on 13 September 2018...
Serena & Venus Williams Stun In Stylish Dresses For Brooklyn Beckham & Nicola Peltz’s Wedding
The tennis legends took over the big wedding day with their fabulous fashion. See the amazing pics here!. Sisters Venus and Serena Williams stole the spotlight at the wedding of Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz! The tennis legends and fashion phenoms were absolutely stunning in their fancy ensembles as they were spotted arriving to the star-studded affair on Saturday (April 10) at Nicola’s family estate in Palm Beach, Florida.
EXCLUSIVE: Who knew! Fox News host Judge Jeanine Pirro was an unlikely guest at Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz's $4million wedding held at the home where bride's billionaire father once hosted Trump fundraiser
As with any celebration involving the union of two wealthy prominent families, Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz's $4million Palm Beach wedding was nothing short of a glamorous star-studded event, drawing numerous A-list stars and VIPs from across the globe. The young couple tied the knot in an early-evening ceremony on...
Hello Magazine
The real reason Brooklyn Beckham is distancing himself publicly from parents Victoria and David
Brooklyn Beckham is days away from marrying Nicola Peltz – and the weeks prior to their star-studded nuptials have been a whirlwind for the 22-year-old. The star celebrated his birthday earlier this month, on 4 March, and it was just three days later that Brooklyn made a big change to his professional life.
Vogue
Nicola Peltz Has Married Brooklyn Beckham At Her Family’s Oceanfront Palm Beach Estate
It’s the stuff that modern fairytales are made of: beautiful blonde film star meets handsome young scion of one of Britain’s most famous – and fashionable – families, sparks fly, and a truly 21st century romance unfolds. Now, a little over two years after the world...
Brooklyn Beckham and his bride-to-be sign the mother and father of all prenups! Star prepares to wed heiress whose parents are three times richer than Posh and Becks
Brooklyn Beckham is understood to have signed a prenuptial agreement with his heiress bride-to-be Nicola Peltz. The £380 million fortune of 23-year-old Brooklyn's parents, David and Victoria, is dwarfed by the estimated £1.3 billion wealth of Miss Peltz's financier father Nelson. News of the prenup comes as preparations...
Hello Magazine
Nicola Peltz's wedding gift from David Beckham's mother will melt your heart
Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham asked their wedding guests to donate money to Care to help those in Ukraine instead of buying gifts for the couple – but that didn't stop Sandra Beckham from giving her new granddaughter-in-law a special present. David Beckham's mother, Brooklyn's grandmother, had artist Adam...
David & Victoria Beckham Hold Hands Heading To Nicola Peltz & Son Brooklyn’s Wedding: Photos
David Beckham & wife Victoria Beckham attended their son Brooklyn’s wedding in absolute style — sweetly holding hands on the Peltz’s Palm Beach estate!. Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz are officially husband and wife, and Brooklyn’s famous parents, David and Victoria Beckham showed up in support of their son and his new bride in ultimate style. The former soccer player and his designer wife were seen holding hands in their formal attire on April 9, 2022 on the Peltz’s massive Palm Beach estate worth over $130 million. Victoria opted for a spaghetti strap silver gown with a clutch, keeping her brunette hair up in a bun. Meanwhile, David was dapper in a black tuxedo.
Hello Magazine
David Beckham shares gorgeous new 'family' photo ahead of son Brooklyn's wedding
David Beckham sparked a huge fan response after sharing a gorgeous new family photo with his three dogs, spaniels Olive, Sage and Fig, on Wednesday. What appeared to be taken in the countryside, the 46-year-old was seen posing with his pet dogs for the candid snapshot. "Special moments [heart emoji]," he simply remarked.
Eva Longoria Says Victoria Beckham Is Dressing Her for Brooklyn's Wedding: We're 'Coordinating'
Eva Longoria gets her fashion advice from the best. During an appearance on PEOPLE (the TV Show!) Thursday, Longoria, 47, told host Kay Adams that her close friend Victoria Beckham is dressing her for Brooklyn Beckham's upcoming wedding. Longoria shared she and Victoria, 47, will be in "coordinating dresses" when...
Eva Longoria shares sneak peek of Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz’s wedding venue as she shows off outfit
EVA Longoria looked sensational in a stunning black gown as she arrived at Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz's £3m wedding. The Desperate Housewives star, 47, oozed glamour in the cut-out maxi dress with a thin halterneck strap. David and Victoria Beckham's eldest, 23, and Nicola, 27, tied the knot...
David Beckham Kisses Wife Victoria For Her 48th Birthday 1 Wk After Son Brooklyn’s Wedding
David Beckham, 46, proved he’s a doting husband with his latest Instagram post! The soccer player gave a shout-out to his wife Victoria Beckham in honor of her 48th birthday on April 17 and included a gorgeous cozy photo of the two of them along with a memorable caption. In the pic, the lovebirds are standing on the sand at a beach while in front of the water and a fire, and are locking lips as their arms hold onto each other.
