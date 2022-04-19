ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn Beckham And Nicola Peltz Both Changed Their Last Names After Tying The Knot, And The Switch Is Instagram Official Now

By Emily Mae Czachor
BuzzFeed
BuzzFeed
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32PDGS_0fDdxSSf00

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz would like to reintroduce themselves.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CGRGX_0fDdxSSf00
Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images

Less than two weeks after tying the knot during a Palm Beach ceremony — made possible by a budget akin to the asking price of a moderately-sized private island — Brooklyn and Nicola returned to social media with a glimpse at their life as a married pair.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1B5FhX_0fDdxSSf00
Bertrand Rindoff Petroff / Getty Images

"My wifey," Brooklyn captioned his latest Instagram post, which featured a cute photo of him and Nicola recreating that timeless Lady and the Tramp spaghetti scene with a french fry.

@brooklynpeltzbeckham / Via Instagram: @brooklynpeltzbeckham

But even more romantic than the snapshot itself was the newly-minted Instagram handle that came with it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SBa85_0fDdxSSf00
Sean Zanni / Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

The couple, whose famous relatives include pop cultural icons Victoria Beckham and David Beckham , plus the billionaire Peltz family, have now combined their surnames.

@brooklynpeltzbeckham / Via Instagram: @brooklynpeltzbeckham

The switch to Brooklyn Peltz Beckham and Nicola Anne Peltz Beckham followed an initial post from Brooklyn shortly after their wedding, which he captioned, "Mr. & Mrs. Peltz Beckham."

@nicolaannepeltzbeckham / Via Instagram: @nicolaannepeltzbeckham

Whether or not they're planning to legally change their surnames isn't clear. But the updates are Instagram official now, and that's got to stand for something!

