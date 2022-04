The Dinosaurs will come roaring back from extinction this summer in Duluth when Jurassic Quest makes a stop in the Twin Ports. The touring exhibit features life-size animatronic dinosaurs, dinosaur experiences like the live Raptor show, fossil dig, dinosaur inflatables, rides, and more. Jurassic Quest will be open at the DECC Pioneer Hall from July 1st to the 3rd, tickets for the event are on sale now and it's recommended that you buy your tickets in advance.

DULUTH, MN ・ 8 HOURS AGO