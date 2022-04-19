ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Judge denies bond for 2nd suspect accused in SC mall shooting

By CELESTE CANNON
FOX26
FOX26
 2 days ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The second South Carolina mall accused shooting suspect has been denied bond. On April 19, 20-year-old Marquise Robinson is set to appear in the...

