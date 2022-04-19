ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man charged in killing of 16-year-old in Johnson County

Cover picture for the articleMISSION, Kan. (AP) — Court records show a 19-year-old has been charged in the shooting death of a 16-year-old...

