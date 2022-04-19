ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah County, UT

Avian influenza detected in backyard bird flock in Utah

By Associated Press
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Several members of a backyard flock of birds in Utah County have tested positive for avian influenza as reports of the virus emerge in wild birds and farmed poultry throughout the United States. The Utah...

Related
Bring Me The News

Avian influenza confirmed in two Minnesota poultry flocks

Bird flu (H5N1) has been confirmed in two poultry flocks in Minnesota, according to a new release issued by the state's Board of Animal Health on Saturday. The avian influenza was confirmed in flocks in Meeker and Mower counties. No human cases of the Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) have been detected, and the Centers of Disease Control says there is low risk to the public.
MINNESOTA STATE
930 AM KMPT

Avian Flu Virus Found in Geese in Montana

The Avian Influenza has been found in at least two wild geese in the state. Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks (FWP) said the Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) was detected in a snow goose at Canyon Ferry and in a Canada goose near Belgrade last week. The bird flu virus has also been found in domestic poultry in Judith Basin and Cascade Counties, officials said in a news release.
MONTANA STATE
WDBO

Bird flu detected in two Minnesota flocks

MINNEAPOLIS — Animal health officials confirmed Saturday afternoon that a highly pathogenic strain of avian influenza has been detected in two Minnesota flocks, making it the 14th state since the start of 2022 to detect outbreaks. The virus, also known as the bird flu, does not pose an immediate...
MINNESOTA STATE
