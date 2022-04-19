Lehigh Valley wrestling inducting six into hall of fame, plus District 11 scholar-athlete nominees

The annual District 11 Scholar-Athlete banquet will recognize recipients in Class 2A and 3A, as well as the essay winners in both classifications.

The event is Sunday at the Best Western Sure Stay Plus Hotel at Routes 512 and 22 in Bethlehem, starting with the cocktail hour at 3 p.m., followed by dinner and the awards program.

Nominees are: (2A) Lius DelRosario, Catasauqua; Gabe Heaney, Jim Thorpe; Gauge Hartney, Lehighton; Patrick Cooney, North Schuylkill; Elijah Dellicker, Northwestern; Brandan Chletsos, Notre Dame-GP; Jeremy Mooney, Palmerton; Ben Krauss, Salisbury; Ryan Crookham, Saucon Valley; Mason Boltz, Tri-Valley; Jonathan Wohlbach, Wilson; (3A) Alex Klaver, Bangor; Dante Frinzi, Bethlehem Catholic; Wayne McIntyre, East Stroudsburg North; Thomas Ruiz, East Stroudsburg South; Matt Cruise and Kayla Reinert, Easton; Nick Velde, Emmaus; Connor Bevan, Freedom; Javien DeLeon, Liberty; Gregorio Soto Jr., Dieruff; Ryan Fairchild, Nazareth; C.J. Fritz, Northampton; James Syracuse, Pleasant Valley; Mark Ritschel, Pottsville; Jared Kelly, Southern Lehigh; Mark Ortiz, Stroudsburg; Anthony Saed, Whitehall.

Sunday’s event also will honor six inductees into the Lehigh Valley Wrestling Hall of Fame: Matt Billy, Mike Miller, Christian Luciano, Chuck Amato, Willie Saylor and Darian Cruz.

Billy will be recognized for his contributions as an official. He spent 25 years mat side, including three PIAA tournaments. He was a state sixth-place finisher for Northampton in 1981. Billy is an officer in the District 11 Wrestling Coaches Association.

Miller is a 1990 Nazareth graduate with a 130-13 career record and two PIAA Class 3A championships. He was 39-0 as a senior, one of only seven Blue Eagles to have an undefeated season, and finished fourth at states as a sophomore.

Luciano was a four-time 3A state medalist at Northampton, including a PIAA title in 1998.

Amato was the state champion at 165 pounds for Easton in 1964.

Saylor was a District 11 and Northeast Regional champion and a 1996 state fourth-place finisher at 103 pounds for Easton. He later became a national internet wrestling journalist at FloWrestling before moving to MatScouts and Intermat.

Cruz was a two-time 2A state champion at Bethlehem Catholic in 2012-13 and an NCAA champion in 2017 at Lehigh. He finished his high school career with 153 victories, fourth most in program history. Cruz was a three-time district and regional champion who also was third in the state in 2011. He was a three-time All-American for the Mountain Hawks.

