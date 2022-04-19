ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atascadero, CA

BridgeWorks Coworking Space Expanding in Atascadero

By Atascadero News
The Atascadero News
The Atascadero News
 1 day ago

New offices available summer 2022

ATASCADERO — Responding to market demand, the Atascadero Chamber is starting construction on 13 additional office spaces. BridgeWorks Coworking matches business startups, entrepreneurs, family-run shops, and people seeking a professional work environment with an office setting and a collection of amenities.

“We’re excited to expand this offering, originally started as a partnership between the Chamber, City of Atascadero, and Pacific Premier Bank,” said Josh Cross, Atascadero Chamber of Commerce President and CEO. “It’s about bridging the gap between people and the physical office essentials they need to succeed in business.”

Amenities include 24-hour access, use of conference rooms, high-speed internet, secure and encrypted Wi-Fi, full-color printer, breakroom, kitchen, physical mailing address, professional workshops onsite, optional storage locker, free parking, utilities, premium coffee, and filtered water, and proximity to downtown Atascadero.

Daniel Armendariz, office manager for Tidemark Financial Partners, signed up when he came to town last November. “When we compared commercial real estate costs with shared space options, BridgeWorks was a clear choice. We have the benefit of office space in a professional environment and conference rooms, without the overhead of insurance, maintenance, and parking. A surprise bonus was being plugged into the chamber and meeting other business owners. We’ve gained new clients, too.”

Other Bridgeworks include daily desk and conference room use and an address-only (“ghost”) occupancy.

People interested in learning more are encouraged to call the Atascadero Chamber at (805) 466-2044. Sign up for more information, get on the waiting list, or secure your future private office at atascaderochamber.org/bridgeworks

The Atascadero News

The Atascadero News

Atascadero, CA
Since 1916 • The Atascadero News is the daily news leader and weekly print newspaper in Atascadero and North San Luis Obispo County. Making Communities Better Through Print™

 https://atascaderonews.com

