HealTree to host dreamcatcher workshop April 23

Francis Thomas Richardson of Lewes peacefully passed away Monday, April 18, 2022. A native of Frostburg, Md., Tom was a graduate of Beall High School, as well as Westminster College in New Wilmington, Pa., and Union Theological Seminary in New York City, N.Y. From a young age, Tom expressed a talent and love for the arts, particularly sacred music, gifts that were nurtured by his loving parents. Tom devoted over 60 years of his life to God's word through music, sharing his gifts with countless people and congregations. Music was not Tom's only love, however, as he was blessed to share 48 years of marriage with his first wife, Sharon Richardson, before her passing in 2017. During those years, Tom and Sharon raised two loving children, Juanita and Joel, and enjoyed traveling and spending time with their many wonderful friends.

LEWES, DE ・ 1 DAY AGO