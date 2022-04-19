ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewes, DE

HealTree to host dreamcatcher workshop April 23

Cape Gazette
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHealTree will present a dreamcatcher workshop facilitated by Amber Starr from 12 to 2 p.m., Saturday, April 23, at 1632 Savannah Road, Suite 9, Lewes. Participants will be guided through a meditation and the mindful creation of their dreamcatcher. Cost is...

www.capegazette.com

Cape Gazette

The Art of the Snooze

Napper? Not me, not ever. My mother could never get me to take a mid-day lie-down in my crib (even as a newborn. I must’ve had a major case of FOMO, though the only thing I’d be missing out on was yet another episode of “As the World Turns”). I didn’t attend kindergarten, but entered first grade at age four. The good nuns at Epiphany were not much for encouraging an after lunch rest, because it would take valuable time away from memorizing the Baltimore Catechism.
CHINA
WTOP

How to overcome social anxiety

If you’ve ever felt awkward or uncomfortable in a social setting, you’re certainly not alone. It’s common to feel a little out of place when joining a new group or social scene. But if that discomfort becomes a hindrance to branching out and connecting with new people...
MENTAL HEALTH
Cape Gazette

Restore yourself at Urban Float Rehoboth Beach

Floatation therapy is an opportunity to let go and increase mindfulness while enjoying the benefits of reduced stress, pain relief, and improved sleep. Floatation therapy is proven to reduce the effects of anxiety and PTSD, allowing for happy memories during the day and peaceful sleep at night. Benefits of floating:
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

Thomas Richardson, loved sacred music

Francis Thomas Richardson of Lewes peacefully passed away Monday, April 18, 2022. A native of Frostburg, Md., Tom was a graduate of Beall High School, as well as Westminster College in New Wilmington, Pa., and Union Theological Seminary in New York City, N.Y. From a young age, Tom expressed a talent and love for the arts, particularly sacred music, gifts that were nurtured by his loving parents. Tom devoted over 60 years of his life to God's word through music, sharing his gifts with countless people and congregations. Music was not Tom's only love, however, as he was blessed to share 48 years of marriage with his first wife, Sharon Richardson, before her passing in 2017. During those years, Tom and Sharon raised two loving children, Juanita and Joel, and enjoyed traveling and spending time with their many wonderful friends.
LEWES, DE
MyChesCo

Impact of Music and Dance on Alzheimer’s

Alzheimer’s is a type of progressive neurodegenerative disease, leading to deterioration in cognitive function (i.e. the ability to process thought). People with dementia go through a range of emotions like anger, fear, grief, and frustration. A person with dementia can be coping with the feeling that they are strangers in their own body and experience changed behaviors and feelings, which they find difficult to express. Hence, it is important to treat them in a way, which reinforces the feeling that they are individuals and they deserve to be cared and understood.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
Cape Gazette

Harris honors 1 million COVID deaths through art

The Rev. Mark Harris has marked nearly every major death milestone during the two-year COVID pandemic through unique art projects. With the United States nearing 1 million deaths – 988,000 as of April 19 – Harris debuted his latest piece, “Remembering One Million,” in St. Peter’s Episcopal Church’s Parish Hall in Lewes.
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

Don Schlater LIVE this Saturday!

Join us Saturday for great eats, awesome drinks and the debut of Don Schlater rockin’ out LIVE from 5:30-8:30pm!. We do not take reservations. (Except for Easter and Mother's Day.) Feel free to call ahead to gauge the wait. Also, welcome well trained dogs and guests on our patio. Please keep dogs on a leash.
Cape Gazette

Community Briefs 4/20/22

Lunch with a Purpose highlights West Rehoboth youth program. Lunch with a Purpose held its April event at Rehoboth Beach Country Club April 6. Not even the overcast, windy day dampened the enthusiasm for those who attended in support of West Rehoboth Children and Youth Program. Attendees came with arms full of donations which filled the van and will help support the program.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

Capital Ringers spring shows start April 24

Capital Ringers, Delmarva’s community handbell ensemble, presents “Here Comes the Sun: Hope, Happiness and Handbells,” its limited-engagement spring show. Performances are set for 4 p.m., Sunday, April 24, at Mary Mother of Peace Catholic Church, 30839 Mount Joy Road, Millsboro; 4 p.m., Sunday, May 1, at Conley’s United Methodist Church, 33106 Jolyns Way, Lewes; and 4 p.m., Saturday, May 7, at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 301 King Charles Ave., Rehoboth Beach.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

Andrew Williams understands Lewes’ challenges

To all residents of Lewes, Andrew Williams grew up in Lewes, and he and Rita are now raising their family in this wonderful community. As he has demonstrated in his time on council, he is committed to working for Lewes and protecting it for future generations to enjoy. He listens to residents and represents fresh ideas and voice for Lewes.
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

Keep Delaware Beautiful, state parks team up on cigarette litter prevention program

Keep Delaware Beautiful was recently awarded a $20,000 Cigarette Litter Prevention Program grant by Keep America Beautiful. It is sharing the grant with the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control's Delaware State Parks, as both agencies are dedicated to eradicating litter and beautifying Delaware. Communities implementing the CLPP in 2021 reported an average 51 percent reduction of cigarette litter.
DELAWARE STATE
Cape Gazette

Mispillion Art League seeks 6x6 auction artists, yard sale donations

Mispillion Art League seeks support for its upcoming special events. Now is the time for artists to pick up canvases for the annual 6x6 silent auction to be held in June. Beginners to advanced artists, MAL members and nonmembers all are welcome to participate. Each artist will be given one 6-by-6-inch canvas free with the option to purchase up to three more for $2 each. Once creations are complete, they can be donated to MAL by Saturday, June 4. Bidding will start Tuesday, June 7, concluding with a reception when final bids can be made from 6 to 8 p.m., Saturday, June 25, at 5 N. Walnut St., Milford.
MILFORD, DE
Cape Gazette

Delaware JobLink job fair held at Hudson Fields

A concoction of unpleasant temperatures, brisk winds, the occasional gust and a few rain drops attempted to thwart a concerted effort to get employers in touch with prospective employees at Hudson Fields April 19. The first-of-its-kind event was born out of a partnership between the Delaware Department of Labor, the Milton Chamber of Commerce and the Delaware Small Business Chamber of Commerce. More than 100 business vendors were at the event offering jobs in various fields such as healthcare, hospitality, construction and retail.
DELAWARE STATE
Cape Gazette

Andrew Williams brings level-headed approach to Lewes

As an engaged local citizen, I support Andrew Williams’ candidacy for mayor of Lewes. I have watched Lewes City Council meetings and I believe Andrew brings a calm, level-headed, rational and independent approach to the table. This approach is evident even when it may not be to his advantage politically. It is quite evident, in any dealings with Andrew, that he has the best interests of the entire Lewes citizenry at the forefront of his mind.
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

Family Promise, Harry K Foundation among Sussex grant recipients

High school students participating in the Delaware Community Foundation Youth Philanthropy Boards have awarded $55,000 to 19 nonprofit organizations throughout the state. The DCF sponsors a Youth Philanthropy Board in each county to encourage students to become more involved in philanthropy. Each board is allotted a pool of money to give as charitable grants.
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
WMDT.com

Salisbury church donates to Life Crisis Center

SALISBURY, Md. – Emmanuel Church in Salisbury was able to donate to the Life Crisis Center last week. The Life Crisis Center is a non-profit dedicated to improving the quality of life through crisis intervention. Emmanuel Church was able to do this from their e-store and 100% of the proceeds go back to the community.
SALISBURY, MD

