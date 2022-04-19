Man charged in 2021 Bishop Ford Freeway shooting

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A man has been charged in connection with a shooting on the Bishop Ford Freeway in 2021.

According to Illinois State Police, Brandon Thomas, 32, has been charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon by a felon.

Police said a shooting was reported on December 21, 2021 around 6:45 p.m. at 115th Street. Police said no injuries were reported, but the victim's vehicle was damaged with bullets.

ISP identified the offending vehicle as a white Kia.

On December 22, 2021, the Kia was located by Midlothian police and ISP said person was taken into custody. A second suspect, identified as Thomas, fled on foot.

Thomas was taken into custody on April 18, 2022 and the details surrounding the arrest have not been released.