After six years in Cedar Rapids, a very popular Mexican restaurant is opening a second location on the other side of the city. El Bajio Mexican Restaurant opened in 2016 just off 6th Street and 33rd Avenue at 555 Gateway Place SW, and it's been a big success. According to its website, "The family behind El Bajio Mexican Restaurant is proud to bring the flavors of traditional Mexican cuisine to the locals of Cedar Rapids." The locals have definitely approved. People love the place. El Bajio has more than 1,100 google reviews and those reviews equate to 4.5 out of 5 stars.

CEDAR RAPIDS, IA ・ 7 DAYS AGO