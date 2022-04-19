Fishing Village of Menemsha From the Sea and Sky

Ditch the Dramamine for sea sickness on your next whale watch, because you're going to be watching them from the shore, not from a boat. One of the best-kept secrets has been "whale walks" off Provincetown's water's edge. Locals have been doing it for decades. This isn't to take away...
Catching a fish that is bigger then your boat is an impressive feat. The fish has the advantage the whole time… especially in something as light as a kayak. Sturgeon are such a cool fish, and the Fraser River certainly produces some beauty Sturgeon like this 10.5 footer. CTV...
Patrick McCorkell was fishing for striped bass on March 20 when he hooked a fish in 15 feet of water on Georgia’s Savannah River. He didn’t think the fish was a striper, and he certainly didn’t think that he’d hooked a fish that would almost break a state record.
Northern pike are voracious predators, and its shocking to see what they can swallow whole sometimes. I’ve cut open quite a few pike bellies in Alaska, and I’ll often find whole grayling, whitefish, and even other pike inside. Anyone who’s ever cleaned a Northern has probably noticed this, but have you ever found a live fish inside a pike’s stomach?
As a kid, I was always skittish when swimming in lakes or rivers. Snapping turtles were a small threat. Large fish were slightly unsettling. The crazy idea or fairytale-like concept of river monsters was what really got to me. River "monsters" are not real; however, there are some massive fish...
A FAMILY have shared footage of their terrifying encounter with a huge great white shark which circled their boat for more than an hour. David Tuckfield, his wife Tanya and their 14-year-old son Shelby were out fishing when the large beast approached their vessel off the coast of Perth, Western Australia, last Friday.
Back in my guiding days, friends and I often spent our days off not in pursuit of bass, trout, walleyes, or even giant muskies. Nope. On those rare days between paid trips, the most enjoyable way to unwind was sneaking into some little backwoods lake where—rumor had it—giant crappies swam. That’s where I learned the importance of having the best crappie lures.
I was ready to go home. I’d been fishing for a couple of hours and had nothing to show for it. No follows. No strikes. No reason to hope for either anytime soon. It would’ve been one thing if I were on a brand-new stretch of water. But I had been coming here for years—and in that time, I’d yet to have one truly good day of fishing. There were trips when I might land one or two trout, but those outings were the exceptions. This day seemed destined for another skunking.
This off-the-grid cabin in B.C. will get you to be one with nature, and let you be up close and personal with some wildlife. Out in the Okanagan Valley, this Airbnb is the perfect place to stay if you need a break from city life. It has a stunning design, and the listing said that when you wake up in the morning you can expect to see "herds of deer" just walking by.
Nature is full of strange phenomena. Many times what we think is normal and typical, can sometimes be completely weird and magical. One of those occurrences is when fish jump out of the water. They are supposed to be in the water. When they jump out of the water it's kind of incredible because it's like they are waving at us.
You can see it in your mind’s eye. Your bass boat skips across the rippled waters of the lake under steel-gray clouds, eases into a cove and slows to a low rumbling idle. You begin to fish parallel to the shoreline with your favorite flat-sided crankbait. The lime green color of spring is beginning to tinge the vegetation. The rawness of winter has departed.
To hunt with PJ Piney and Drew Kisner is like being a third wheel to Scott Caan and Casey Affleck’s characters in the Ocean’s 11 series; just ceaseless, friendly, mostly mindless banter when they’re within earshot of one another that revs up around the fires at night. Which, as it turns out, is a perfect parallel when discussing the gobblers they bagged over the opening weekend of Spring Turkey season on their lease in North Florida.
Hundreds of fish species live in the Salish Sea, and many face a number of threats. Monitoring the health of these fish populations is crucial. But with nearly 5,000 miles of coastline and more than 400 islands, it's no small task. Historically, monitoring fish populations has included fishery catch data,...
As the summertime vibes start to creep in and people begin making their plans to visit some of Maine's best destinations during the warmer months, Mother Nature always has a couple of surprises in store first. People who took a leisurely stroll at Popham Beach over the week were likely stunned by the sight they observed. It appears the ocean swallowed up a large portion of the beach, leaving behind an odd-looking beachfront.
This notable estate was completed in 1935 and remains a crown jewel of Long Island’s fabled North Shore. Overlooking Long Island Sound, Somerset enjoys an unassuming approach that leads to the end of a long, private road adjacent to the lush David Weld Sanctuary. The property boasts a staggering span of nearly 700-feet of waterfrontage along the shoreline. An adjacent 4-acre waterfront parcel is available separately.
Tulip season is just about here, but not every farm that usually features fields of these flowers is going to be opening for the 2022 season. Golden Hour Farms in Lakeville made the sad announcement last week that they would not be able to open this spring. A bad growing season in 2021 had left their fields far too watery for a new batch of blooms and now the 2022 season has been scrapped completely.
Deep in the woods of Little Compton, off the beaten path of Coldbrook Road, is a road less traveled. But you'll be glad you when you do travel it. The Simmons Mill Pond Management Area is a 2.3-mile loop trail that brings the curious wanderer through the thick sticks of Rhode Island with the most breathtaking views of Simmons Pond. Got an hour to spare? This trail is perfect for kids and people of all ages.
WESTFIELD — Scores of people showed up at the Hampton Ponds boat ramp to help Massachusetts Division of Fisheries and Wildlife officials stock the pond with 750 trout. Raised at the McLaughlin Hatchery in Belchertown and other facilities, these fish are part of the 500,000 brook, brown, rainbow, and tiger trout that will be stocked across Massachusetts this year.
