Julia Roberts Suits Up in Gucci With Heart-Shaped Buttons & Slick Pumps to Talk ‘Gaslit’ & George Clooney on ‘Colbert’

Julia Roberts means business in her latest look. The “Pretty Woman” star appeared on last night’s episode of “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert,” where she talked about playing Martha Mitchell in the new Starz series “Gaslit,” which is a modern portrayal of the ‘70s Watergate scandal that focuses on untold stories and forgotten people of the time. The show premieres on Starz on Sunday, April 24.

At the end of the interview, Roberts talked about her friendship with George Clooney and what it’s like staying at his house in Lake Como, Italy, and how all of the cast lived at Clooney’s house during “Oceans 12” filming, stating, “He’s everything you think he is; he is more than that.”

For the outfit, Roberts donned a black and red suit from Gucci that featured a chic half-half design. The tailored suit jacket revealed a plunging neckline and included heart-shaped buttons for a fun, whimsical touch while tidily outlining her sleeve cuffs in the same bright shade of red. On the lower half, the trousers were slightly baggy and had a cropped hemline for a modern feel while also showing off her shoes. The backside of the pants revealed a sharp pop of color and had a red hue.

Black pumps grounded her business-casual ensemble. The heels had a pointed-toe style and had a height of approximately 3 inches. The shoes incorporated slick black leather uppers for a modern finish.

Earlier in the morning, while Roberts arrived at the set of “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert,” she wore a light look suitable for spring.

Roberts had on a pastel yellow suit that featured a slouchy blazer and a button-up underneath that matched perfectly. The trousers of her suit were baggy and ultra-straight-legged with wide cuffs at the hems.

On the footwear front, Roberts wore a pair of black brogue lace-up shoes that gave her outfit a vintage ‘50s feel.

Roberts has also made a name for herself within the fashion industry, having starred in campaigns for brands like Chopard and Givenchy.

