Brookfield Township, OH

Police release names in murder-suicide

By editor@newsonthegreen.com
newsonthegreen.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrookfield police have now identified both parties to a murder-suicide that occurred April 15 behind a duplex at 540-542 Syme St. The deceased are Diana M. Rice, 34, of 542 Syme, and Kyle D. Nicholson, 34, of the same address. The public release of their names had been delayed by the...

newsonthegreen.com

