Chaffee County, CO

Morphew murder case dismissed, but prosecution can try again

By Anissa Connell
 1 day ago
The court has dismissed the murder case against Barry Morphew after the prosecution filed a motion to dismiss the case.

However, this dismissal does not mean the saga is over. The prosecution can re-file the case again at a later date.

The defense says the motion to dismiss says that the prosecutors have the possible location of the body of Suzanne Morphew, but that the location is too snowed in to search.

Morphew is accused of murdering his wife Suzanne Morphew in May 2020 .

Suzanne Morphew, 49, has been missing since May 10, 2020, from the Maysville area in Chaffee County after going out for a bike ride and never returning.

Her disappearance sparked several searches in the following months, including more than 135 search warrants executed by investigators.

On May 17, 2020, Barry Morphew posted a video on a Facebook page set up to share updates on the search for Suzanne , pleading for her safe return.

Nearly a year to the day following her disappearance, Barry Morphew was arrested and charged with first-degree murder after deliberation, tampering with physical evidence and an attempt to influence a public servant, according to court documents.
KXRM

Missing juvenile found, mother arrested

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — A 12-year-old girl is safe and her mother is under arrest for violation of a custody order. On February 14, 2022, 12 year-old Kaydence Reaume was reported missing to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) from her residence on Tennis Lane in unincorporated El Paso County, near the intersection […]
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
The Independent

Rapist avoids prison sentence after his two victims plead for leniency

A man who pleaded guilty to raping two women may never spend a day in prison, thanks to a plea deal supported by the victims themselves.Derek James Nygaard, 20, a former student and football player at Montana Technological University, could have faced up to life in prison for the two sexual assaults. Instead, he will receive a deferred sentence and six years of probation, a judge ruled on Thursday.“You don’t have any criminal record of any kind, but what influences the court the most in relation to that is that the victims have indicated that they feel that you should...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

El Chapo's attorney claims he's being tortured in maximum security prison and announces plan to appeal drug trafficking conviction to the Supreme Court

Joaquín 'El Chapo' Guzmán hopes the Supreme Court will intervene on his behalf when his legal defense team files an appeal next month, alleging that the jailed cartel boss is being tortured in prison. Mariel Colón told Mexican network Milenio this week that the 64-year-old kingpin's rights have...
CONGRESS & COURTS
KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado

KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado

ABOUT

Read the latest Colorado Springs, Colorado news and weather from KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado, updated throughout the day.

