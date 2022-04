ALBANY — Dr. Adam Jones and Amie Lockhart were named 2021 Physician and Advanced Practice Provider of the Year by Phoebe Physicians. “Dr. Jones and Amie Lockhart are both valuable members of the Phoebe Cancer Center team who show endless compassion for each and every one of their patients,” Dr. Suresh Lakhanpal, Phoebe Physicians’ CEO, said in a news release. “They exemplify what it means to provide patient-centered care, and they represent all that we want our providers to strive to be. I congratulate them both on earning this distinguished honor.”

