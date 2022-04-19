‘Best Rapper Alive’ Future Covers GQ, Talks Toxic Masculinity & Music—‘These Women All Were Toxic To Me’

Future covers GQ’s May 2022 issue and sits down with Elliott Wilson to discuss his upcoming album, toxicity, and more.

Source: Gregory Harris/ GQ

Future is without a doubt one of the biggest stars in Hip-Hop and music in general and he’s a man of very few interviews. Despite that, the music has always done the talking and he’s always keeping fans fed with new releases.

On April 29, Future will release his latest project, which will mark the official start of summer. Before its release, he sat down with Elliott Wilson for a new cover story for the May issue of GQ. Fairly quickly into the profile, Future addresses his interviews–or lack thereof–and reminds us it’s all about the music.

“I got here through music,” Future tells Elliott Wilson. “I didn’t get here for having the best interviews. Other dudes in the world can have the best speech. They can do this in one take and it’d be perfect. I just found a way to make art with words. And through that, that’s just how I live.”

Later this month Future will unveil his new album which marks his return from the longest absence of his career. Last year was the first year we went without a new Future album since he burst onto the scene, but in the profile, it’s for certain Future has been hard at work and ready to share his latest project and let people into his space.

“I’m putting myself out there,” says Future. “Sharing my lifestyle with the world. Sharing my pain with the world. Sharing my ups, sharing my downs with the entire universe. I believe in the energy of the universe and manifestation. That’s why I’m giving myself, because I’m willing to correct myself. I don’t want to just…be wrong. I’m willing to give you all of me, so you can tell me how to build on me, and make me a better me.”

In the profile, he also reveals who we can expect to see featured on the upcoming album including Kanye West, Drake, and Gunna to name a few.

Future also dished to Elliott about the first single release of 2022, “Worst Day”—about the “Valentine’s Day blues of a man with too many women to please.” For the video, he of course enlisted Kevin Samuels to portray his therapist and to play into his unofficial “Toxic King” title.

“I’m just like, s*** this is the perfect time to put it out. Get past it. Talk about it. Don’t have to talk about it no more”—it being his previous high-profile relationships and drama with his many babies’ mothers. “It was like some shit the fans wanted to hear from me, but at the same time I was already really past it.”

In the GQ cover story Future also brushed off the idea of being toxic and alleged that ALL the women he dated were “toxic to him.”

He says that these days, he’s not too concerned with the toxic masculinity tag that seems to always follow him around. “People have their own definition of what toxic is,” says Future. “[These women] all were toxic to me. They just don’t want to admit it.”

Oh yeah?

Source: Gregory Harris / GQ

Check out GQ’s full cover story on Future here.