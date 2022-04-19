ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sixers love Tyrese Maxey-James Harden combo with Joel Embiid on the bench

By Ky Carlin
 1 day ago
Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

PHILADELPHIA — The Philadelphia 76ers have been successful when Joel Embiid goes to the bench in the first two games of their first-round series with the Toronto Raptors, and that has been a massive difference for them, especially in a Game 2 win.

In the past, whenever Embiid had gone to the bench, the Sixers faltered and looked very discombobulated on the floor.

However, the Sixers have turned their focus to pairing Tyrese Maxey and James Harden when Embiid goes to the bench and they have had a great deal of offensive success.

“It’s tough,” said Maxey. “Either I’m coming off or he’s coming off. You gotta make a decision. Do you wanna switch? Most of the time, they don’t wanna get off James’ body and give him any space so they don’t, and I’m getting downhill. If they switch, then he has a matchup or I have a matchup so we just try to get downhill and make plays for ourselves or make plays for others as well.”

Maxey has averaged 30.5 points and shot 68.8% from the floor and 57.1% from deep. Those numbers are absurd. Harden is averaging 10 assists through the first two games, showing off his elite playmaking.

“I’ve been saying it literally for three weeks, but they never do it,” said coach Doc Rivers. “We never had any practice time to work on it, so I thought this week, we literally did it every day, and showed them how effective it can be. What we were trying to show them is that they both can be in it. One can have the ball on one possession and on the other possession, the other one can have the ball, and they can just play off each other.”

The chemistry between Maxey and Harden has been terrific of late after a tough start to the Harden era. Philadelphia did not have many practices after it acquired Harden at the deadline, and he did not play with the team until after the All-Star break.

“The schedule was unfavorable for our practice schedule, so we really didn’t get any practices in to where we could figure out spacing and continuity with James. So that week that we just had before the playoffs started was huge for us,” Maxey added. “I think we got to do a lot of different lineups, figure out a lot of different spacing, and get the plays in. The chemistry went up.”

It is funny to see 6-foot-3 Maxey set screens for Harden, Embiid or even Tobias Harris.

“I honestly don’t remember setting screens, but I came here and I was setting step ups for Joel Embiid earlier in the year, and I was like ‘This is crazy’,” laughed Maxey. “Whatever they need me to do, that’s what I’m gonna go out there and do. Step up for Joel, step up for Tobias, step up for James, and it just creates matchup problems.”

This post originally appeared on Sixers Wire! Follow us on Facebook!

ClutchPoints

Charles Barkley’s net worth in 2022

Charles Barkley is a retired professional basketball player who is currently a sports analyst for TNT. He’s a former MVP and an 11-time All-Star in the NBA. For this piece, let’s take a closer look at Charles Barkley’s net worth in 2022. Charles Barkley’s net worth in...
CELEBRITIES
fadeawayworld.net

Draymond Green Goes Off, Threatens To Start Petition If Jordan Poole Gets Snubbed From Most Improved Player Award: "The NBA Really Needs To Relook At Their Process..."

Yesterday, the NBA released the finalists for each of the season's player awards. Missing from the Most Improved Player category was Jordan Poole, who made some pretty significant leaps from a season ago. Just hours before the finalists were announced, Draymond Green went on a long and semi-heated rant about...
NBA
Parade

Meet NBA Star Steph Curry's Favorite Teammate—His Wife, Ayesha Curry!

If you know anything about basketball, you know the name Stephen Curry—or at the very least, the name he’s more commonly called by, Steph Curry. The three-time NBA champ who’s become the face of the Golden State Warriors franchise is the only NBA star ever to be unanimously named MVP in the 2015-2016 season (when he received all possible 131 votes). And in December 2021, he earned his biggest accomplishment to date: the all-time NBA record for career 3-point shots. Not bad for a guy who’s a simple ”young man of God,” according to his wife, Ayesha Curry.
NBA
The Spun

Kyrie Irving Punishment Announced: NBA World Reacts

In what may be the most unsurprising fine of the NBA calendar year, Nets guard Kyrie Irving was docked for his behavior towards the Celtics crowd in Game 1 of Brooklyn’s first round series against Boston. Per Shams Charania, “Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving has been fined $50,000 for...
BROOKLYN, NY
The Spun

Stephen A. Smith Admits He’s Worried About NBA Star

Stephen A. Smith is getting very worried about one of the NBA’s biggest superstars. Smith admitted during ESPN’s First Take on Tuesday he’s concerned about Philadelphia 76ers star James Harden. The Sixers are off to a 2-0 series lead over the Raptors. Harden, though, scored only 14...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Spun

Charles Barkley Rips Kyrie Irving: NBA World Reacts

NBA legend and “Inside” commentator Charles Barkley has grown tired of Kyrie Irving “whining” about Celtics fans. After the game, the Nets guard explained his approach to Celtics fans’ behavior. Which included: flipping them off at least twice while on the court and having some words with a fan before heading into the locker room.
BOSTON, MA
The Spun

Charles Barkley’s Message For Kyrie Irving Is Going Viral

Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving didn’t have a fun time at TD Garden yesterday as he was heckled and booed all the way to the end of their 115-114 loss to the Boston Celtics. As you would expect, Kyrie went off on the Celtics fanbase afterwards. He flipped them off and went on a profanity-laced tirade in his postgame press conference.
BOSTON, MA
brownsnation.com

Myles Garrett Sends Message About Cleveland Sports

Cleveland Browns fans had some winter excitement with a run by the city’s NBA team, the Cleveland Cavaliers. Myles Garrett is a huge fan of the Cavs. He has been seen at games this season and played in the NBA Celebrity All-Star Game hosted by Cleveland this year. The...
CLEVELAND, OH
