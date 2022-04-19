Sixers love Tyrese Maxey-James Harden combo with Joel Embiid on the bench

Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

PHILADELPHIA — The Philadelphia 76ers have been successful when Joel Embiid goes to the bench in the first two games of their first-round series with the Toronto Raptors, and that has been a massive difference for them, especially in a Game 2 win.

In the past, whenever Embiid had gone to the bench, the Sixers faltered and looked very discombobulated on the floor.

However, the Sixers have turned their focus to pairing Tyrese Maxey and James Harden when Embiid goes to the bench and they have had a great deal of offensive success.

“It’s tough,” said Maxey. “Either I’m coming off or he’s coming off. You gotta make a decision. Do you wanna switch? Most of the time, they don’t wanna get off James’ body and give him any space so they don’t, and I’m getting downhill. If they switch, then he has a matchup or I have a matchup so we just try to get downhill and make plays for ourselves or make plays for others as well.”

Maxey has averaged 30.5 points and shot 68.8% from the floor and 57.1% from deep. Those numbers are absurd. Harden is averaging 10 assists through the first two games, showing off his elite playmaking.

“I’ve been saying it literally for three weeks, but they never do it,” said coach Doc Rivers. “We never had any practice time to work on it, so I thought this week, we literally did it every day, and showed them how effective it can be. What we were trying to show them is that they both can be in it. One can have the ball on one possession and on the other possession, the other one can have the ball, and they can just play off each other.”

The chemistry between Maxey and Harden has been terrific of late after a tough start to the Harden era. Philadelphia did not have many practices after it acquired Harden at the deadline, and he did not play with the team until after the All-Star break.

“The schedule was unfavorable for our practice schedule, so we really didn’t get any practices in to where we could figure out spacing and continuity with James. So that week that we just had before the playoffs started was huge for us,” Maxey added. “I think we got to do a lot of different lineups, figure out a lot of different spacing, and get the plays in. The chemistry went up.”

It is funny to see 6-foot-3 Maxey set screens for Harden, Embiid or even Tobias Harris.

“I honestly don’t remember setting screens, but I came here and I was setting step ups for Joel Embiid earlier in the year, and I was like ‘This is crazy’,” laughed Maxey. “Whatever they need me to do, that’s what I’m gonna go out there and do. Step up for Joel, step up for Tobias, step up for James, and it just creates matchup problems.”

