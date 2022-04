Titan was the best friend and mate we have ever had. I believe it is because he was our first indoor dog. We miss him so much. The loss of your best mate, friend, companion, and soul mate is devastating for any pet lover. There are no words to describe the great hole it will leave in your life. The house is so empty and quiet. People who have never shared the love of a beautiful friend may say, “he was just a dog." That is not true. Our Titan was so loyal, and like many other dogs, I believe he would have given his own life to save ours.

