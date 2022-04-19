MnDOT Alerts Motorists of Prescribed Burn Near Kenyon Today
By Luke Lonien
Y-105FM
Kenyon, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Minnesota Department of Transportation is conducting a prescribed burn today south of Kenyon. Motorists on Highway 56 may see smoke while MnDOT crews conduct the burn. Warning signs will alert motorists as they approach the burn areas where this is a potential of smoke....
A portion of southbound Interstate 35 near Faribault was closed Tuesday afternoon due to several crashes. Minnesota Department of Transportation traffic cameras showed multiple semis overturned with traffic backed up. Authorities say a total of nine were tipped over. MnDOT said the stretch of southbound I-35 between Exit 55 for...
An apparent tornado ripped through a small community in southeastern Minnesota after dark Tuesday night, leaving the town of Taopi – a community of just over 50 people about 40 miles south of Rochester – completely devastated. A woman who lives in the area told Bring Me The...
By Anna Maria Basquez
LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. – Poudre Fire Authority, in less than two hours, contained a 10 to 15-acre vegetation fire in the northeast area just outside Fort Collins Saturday that prompted some evacuations and threatened homes.
(credit: Poudre Fire)
“There are active flames, and they are working on getting that contained as quickly as possible,” Annie Bierbower, spokeswoman for Poudre Fire said as the fire started and was called at about 3 p.m.
Units responded to the fire near 5416 Highway 14, north of Mulberry and east of County Road 5.
Poudre Fire officials said five homes were evacuated out of precaution....
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — It was a rough night on the roads heading into a busy travel weekend.
Just before 1 a.m. Friday, a jack-knifed semi caused a big backup on Interstate 94 at the Minnesota-Wisconsin border. It happened in the lanes heading into Minnesota, near the Hudson, Wisconsin area. Traffic was crawling for about an hour before things cleared up.
In Monticello, another semi created some issues at around 2:30 a.m. Traffic was backed up on Interstate 94, where snow was coming down. Details are limited on this incident.
In Fridley, three vehicles crashed overnight near Interstate 694 and Main Street, causing backups there as well. Motorists needed to take the Main Street exit to get around the incident. The Minnesota State Patrol says no one was seriously injured in this incident.
Flurries are expected on the earlier side Friday, with more windy and cold weather.
Cloquet, Minn.– A Cloquet apartment building has been deemed unfit for human habitation after a failed building inspection. The building has a total of nine units and 12 residents. Those living in the building were given the notice after the city found the building was in violation of proper structure supports in the rear fire exit staircase.
Hundreds of miles of roads were shut down, ranchers and their animals faced brutal conditions -- and will see more tough weather ahead. Meanwhile, snowdrifts in some spots were estimated to be higher than 10 feet in some places. The sun was out and shining Wednesday morning in Molt, Montana...
A Minnesota man died two days after his wife following a crash on a snow- and ice-covered highway in central Minnesota. Leo D. Elyea, 86, of Backus, was taken to North Memorial Hospital following the April 6 crash on Highway 371 in Cass County. He died on Friday, according to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office.
SALEM, Ore. — Oregon Department of Transportation released the latest traffic updates Tuesday morning. U.S. 395 remains closed between Nye Junction at the intersection with OR 74 (MP 23.64) and Long Creek (MP 90.84) due to severe snowstorms and unsafe weather conditions. I-84 also remains closed in Eastern Oregon due to weather and crashed trucks. Crews have been working to...
The strongest blizzard to hit North Dakota in 25 years continues to cause significant travel issues Thursday as winds behind the snow whip around the 2+ feet of snow that piled up in many areas of western and central North Dakota over the previous 48 hours. "As the snowfall begins...
Needless to say, the weather in the Duluth area has been absolutely miserable since Tuesday and it certainly doesn't feel like spring whatsoever. Within the last 12 hours, thousands in the Northland lost power due to the weather, myself included. In southern Minnesota, winds were so strong Tuesday that 9 semis were literally blown over in Interstate 35.
(Park Rapids, MN) -- An anonymous Minnesota donor has helped a San Francisco-based trust purchase a former ski resort to be used as park land. The donor assisted the Trust for Public Land with purchasing Val Chatel near Park Rapids from a group of investors. The purchase was made for one-point-eight million dollars on March 7th and the land was then donated to Hubbard County.
Tuesday will mark the beginning of a significant spring storm that is likely to hammer North Dakota and possibly parts of northern Minnesota with heavy snow and high winds, while threatening to drop tornadoes all the way from southern Minnesota to Texas. Let's start with the severe weather threat Tuesday...
BISMARCK - After three days of heavy snow and strong winds in North Dakota there are some eye-popping totals around that state. The National Weather Service in Bismarck says three feet of snow fell in Minot. Other snow totals:. Glenburn - 30.5" Dickinson - 29.2" Norwich - 28" Lansford -...
All eyes are on next week's much-hyped storm system that appears likely to deliver multiple days of severe storms to the central and southern U.S., and a snowstorm on the northern side of the storm track. Minnesota could get a variety of weather, including rain, thunderstorms, sleet, freezing rain and...
Final snowfall totals from this past week's three-day snowstorm have been released by the National Weather Service in Bismarck. They include:. Bismarck had 18.3 inches of snow. Minot 36.0 inches of snow and they received another 10 inches yesterday. Regent 20.0 inches of snow. Dickinson had 29.2 inches of snow.
Many people think it is safer to ride on the sidewalk and don’t know that they shouldn’t be doing so. Dear Rochester, MN Lime Scootians - I love you, I want you to use the scooters, I think they're a great idea. Also, I think you should follow the rules. In the name of all that's holy, please stay off the sidewalks.
There have been reports of a bear wandering around Bloomington, so what should you do if you happen to encounter a bear outside the 'normal' bear zone in Minnesota? Good question. According to the Bloomington Police Department, a bear has been reported to be wandering around the area, police are...
For being a bunch of cake eaters, the city of Edina might be onto something. Edina is encouraging residents to hold off on mowing their lawns until June of 2022. The program is called "No Mow May" and it is an effort to protect pollinator food (like grass and dandelions) and habitat during the critical transition from winter to spring. This effort was also made last spring in the city of West St. Paul.
