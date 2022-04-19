ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

This Giant Flower Field In Texas Is A Sunflower Wonderland & You Can Even Take Some Home

By Brittany Cristiano
Narcity USA
Narcity USA
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KsQJ2_0fDdYI3Y00

The summer of 2022 is the year Bloomer's Garden, a giant sunflower field, is making a comeback following a rocky 2021 due to the Texas winter storm.

The Dallas garden, which many people popularly knew as Wild Berry Farms up until this month, has fields of wild sunflowers, nine types to be exact, and seven varieties of colorful Zinnias that grow across 15 acres. And you can make your very own bouquet or arrangement.

Summer is the perfect time to gallivant through a blooming field of flowers in the middle of Texas. I mean, what's better than sitting in a sunny field of sunflowers and flowers? Maybe Torchy's Tacos queso, but not much else.

Unfortunately, you'll have to wait to pick flowers, as they won't be fully grown and ready until June.

The Garden suggests bringing your own pruners and a wide-mouth jar or vase to bring your flowers home in. The fields are open around 8 a.m., but beware of hot days as Bloomer's Garden closes at noon to save you from melting in the sweltering Texas sun.

Blackberries and blueberries used to be a big attraction to the garden, but the winter storm claimed them as well, so this year they are starting small. Don't forget to stop by the fruit patch to pick your own straight from the bushes starting mid-June — perfect for a summer pie.

Updated reservation dates and information for summer will be released in the future. At this time, you can book a date for a June visit, and choose between the $25 quart-sized jar, or the $15 12 oz jar to bring your flowers home in.

Comments / 1

Related
Fox News

Volunteer at Texas wildlife refuge spots 20 baby alligators

Alligators are much less threatening when they're still babies. A worker at a Texas wildlife refuge snapped a photo of 20 baby alligators sitting in the tall grass near a river's edge. Despite their young age, officials still recommended that people keep their distance, as the mother was likely somewhere close by.
TEXAS STATE
FMX 94.5

Every Pickle Lover Must Visit Texas’ Best Maid Pickle Emporium

As a lover of pickles and museums, I was over the moon when I found out that my favorite Texas-based pickle brand has a museum in Fort Worth, Texas. Best Maid got their start in 1926 not with pickles, but with pastries and mayonnaise. Mildred and Jessie Ottis Dalton were a husband and wife who sold their pastries out of a small grocery store in Fort Worth. Due to the amount of egg whites they were using to make those pastries, Mildred Dalton decided to use the leftover yolks to make mayonnaise to sell as well.
FORT WORTH, TX
My Journal Courier

Sunflowers can make great addition to any garden

Sunflowers can be found in a variety of shapes, sizes, and bloom colors and can be a great addition to any landscape. (Ken Johnson/University of Illinois Extension) Sunflowers (Helianthus annus) are a great addition to the home garden. Not only do they provide colorful flowers, but they can also be a potential food source for people and wildlife.
ILLINOIS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Lifestyle
City
Dallas, TX
Dallas, TX
Lifestyle
KSAT 12

Texas flower fields you can visit in the spring and summer

SAN ANTONIO – You might have noticed that spring has officially sprung in parts of Texas as bluebonnets are sprouting up along roadways. Despite what you may have heard growing up, it’s not illegal to pick bluebonnets. However, it might be dangerous in some areas if the flowers are blooming along a busy roadway so take precautions before enjoying the state flower.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
WKBW-TV

"Super Flea" returns after 8 years

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Two words - found in both Instagram and Facebook posted from popular vintage clothing store Queen City Vintage on Hertel Avenue in Buffalo describe the excitement over the return of the "Super Flea" market. A local business sponsorship and a little elbow grease is all...
BUFFALO, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flowers#Texas Sun#Wonderland#Sunflowers#This Giant Flower Field#Wild Berry Farms
Narcity USA

Venomous "Blue Dragons" Are Invading Texas Beaches & They Look Like Mini-Pokémons

Blue dragon-looking sea slugs have been washing up on Texas beaches this past week, and you may be wondering: what in the world is this? We're wondering the same thing. These little guys are actually a species of Nudibranch, or sea slug, formally known as Blue Glaucus. You can identify them by their electric blue markings, and angel wing-like fins that look like something out of a sci-fi film.
TEXAS STATE
K945

Hummingbirds are Being Killed in Shreveport Due to This Mistake

There is Nothing Like Seeing a Hummingbird Zip Infront of You. I still get giddy when I spot one in the wild. It's just as exciting as seeing a shooting star. I love seeing hummingbird feeders around because it means that there is a chance that a hummingbird will make its presence known. There is something that we humans are doing that could put these beautiful creatures in danger.
SHREVEPORT, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Gardening
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Instagram
FanSided

Why did Dora Madison Burge leave Chicago Fire?

Jessica “Chilli” Chilton delighted fans from the moment she debuted on Chicago PD. She gave such a spirited performance as an informant that the showrunners for Fire decided to recast her as the informant’s twin sister. She joined Fire as an ambulance driver in season 3, and was set up to be a mainstay character in the future.
Mashed

The 12 Absolute Best Fish Sandwiches In The US

As spring marks the return of sunshine, warm weather, and flowers, a just as meaningful return is the return of the fish sandwich for the Lenten season. Arguably the most ubiquitous of fast-food sandwiches is the Filet-O-Fish. First conceptualized in Ohio by Lou Groen, this beer-battered delight was first floated onto the menu to combat low hamburger sales during Lent (via the Smithsonian). Now some 60 years after Groen's initial recipe, this golden battered flaky delight has become much more than a Friday tradition; it is not only sold year-round, but has become a pop culture icon, inspired countless recipes and even good-natured feuds.
FOOD & DRINKS
KHQ Right Now

Tornadoes rip across Texas and Oklahoma

Multiple tornadoes ripped through parts of Texas and Oklahoma, causing injuries and widespread damage in areas near Austin and Dallas, officials said. The storm system was poised to move into Louisiana and Mississippi on Tuesday, carrying the risk of dangerous tornadoes and powerful winds.
OKLAHOMA STATE
BGR.com

Major salad dressing recall: Check your fridge for this Whole Foods salad dressing

People who suffer from allergies and other sensitivities to certain food ingredients should be on the lookout for a new salad dressing recall from Whole Foods. A popular Caesar dressing sold at Whole Foods contains two things that do not appear on the list of ingredients. These are soy and wheat, and they could lead to life-threatening reactions in people suffering from allergies or wheat-related illnesses.
ARKANSAS STATE
Narcity USA

Narcity USA

14K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Welcome to your digital downtown. Find everything you need to know about anywhere you want to go — because you live in the most interesting place in the world.✨

 https://www.narcity.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy