Learn to fish from a kayak

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is hosting an Introduction to Canoe and Kayak Fishing Course to educate new enthusiasts on how to safely enjoy the increasingly popular sport. The two-day course will be held on the weekend of Saturday and Sunday, May 7-8,...
There is no doubt the fish species that can send the largest number of anglers to the banks during the spring outbreak of fishing fever is crappies. Everyone loves to sit on a shoreline on a warm afternoon and experience a good crappie bite. On the other hand, with schizophrenic weather changes, no other species of fish can be more frustrating than spring crappies. Consistently successful anglers always are adapting. What can an angler do to maximize the number of spring days catching crappies?
A knowledge and mastery of certain knots is essential for anyone who spends time in the outdoors. And, sure, when faced with certain tasks that require knot-tying, you might be able to get away with winging it up to a point. But at the end of the day, if you can learn a few key knots, you’ll find yourself bungling around less often—not to mention save yourself some time and be safer.
When I started bass fishing over 40 years ago, the best fishing lines for bass were also the only fishing lines for bass. We didn’t have many options back then, and stretchy monofilament had to cover all of your tactics and techniques. That wasn’t a horrible outcome because even the early monos were good, but they limited an angler’s effectiveness. Techniques like punching grass and throwing a frog over matted vegetation benefited substantially once modern braids entered the picture, and fluorocarbon made an increasing range of finesse techniques viable, reliable, and productive.
Catching a fish that is bigger then your boat is an impressive feat. The fish has the advantage the whole time… especially in something as light as a kayak. Sturgeon are such a cool fish, and the Fraser River certainly produces some beauty Sturgeon like this 10.5 footer. CTV...
Picture by IIP Photo Archive, U.S. Dept of State; Wikimedia Commons; CC-BY-2.0 Most Kentuckians don't realize that an underground river flows right through Kentucky. The river called the Lost River is part of the Lost River Cave System located in Bowling Green.
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Banks Shaw, a senior at Sale Creek High School, has been selected as one of twelve of the top high school anglers in the country named as new members of the prestigious Bassmaster High School All-American Fishing Team. During the most recent season Shaw amassed four...
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Each year thousands of people gather near the Elkmont Campground to see the spectacle of Photinus carolinus, a firefly species that flashes synchronously. From late May to mid-June, the fireflies can be seen lighting up the mountains. The Great Smoky Mountains National Park is one...
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man scored a pure white “turkey of a lifetime” while hunting at Land Between the Lakes National Recreation Area in western Kentucky. “Nature comes in all colors and that was proven last week when a hunter got the turkey of a lifetime at Land Between the Lakes,” a post on the official Land Between the Lakes Facebook says. “It wasn’t the beard or the spurs that were impressive but instead its beautiful white color.”
CARTHAGE, TN (WSMV) – The United States Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District announced the closure of two swim beaches in Middle Tennessee Tuesday. Officials said both Defeated Creek Day Use Swim Beach located in Carthage, TN, and Roaring River Swim Beach in Gainesboro, TN, at Cordell Hull Lake, has been shut down due to high bacteria levels in the water.
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — When Hunter’s Lake homeowner Susan Carson saw the agenda item for the homeowner’s association March 22, the bird lover knew she didn’t want to miss the meeting. Along with mundane items like dog waste bin installation and “Darlene Francis’ Customary Spring Cleaning,” the new business agenda included “Consideration of Additional […]
There are many options for paid places to stay (hotels, campgrounds, hostels, harvest host, Airbnb…etc) but what if you’re on a budget and want to camp for free?? The good news is there are alot of options for free camping! However, even with plenty of places to camp, after 1.5 years on the road we still find the task of finding a new free campsite every night is the most stressful/annoying part of van life. We always find a spot, but sometimes it can take some searching! Hopefully, the information we share here can help anyone new to (or interested in) life on the road find camping with less stress/anxiety!
To help teach and promote bike safety, students at U.S. Grant School in Milwaukee were taught a variety of bike safety best practices from the Wisconsin Bike Fed in an obstacle course out on the roadway.
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Wildlife biologists believe there could be as many as 1,900 bears living in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park. Sevier County has nearly 100,000 full-time residents and hosts about 15 million visitors each year. This begs the question—How do bears and humans continue to live in...
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Atop Mabry’s Hill in Knoxville is the Mabry-Hazen House. According to its website, the Mabry-Hazen gives a rare view into 130 years of Knoxville history. Built in 1858, three generations of the same family resided in the Italianate-style home overlooking downtown Knoxville. The museum...
Comments / 0