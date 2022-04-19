ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erwin, TN

Rev. Johnnie Eugene Floyd Jr

erwinrecord.net
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRev. Johnnie Eugene Floyd Jr., a faithful preacher of the Gospel, heard “Well done” from his Savior on April 15, 2022. Born April 29, 1928, in Mt. Holly, North Carolina, Johnnie lived a life that exemplified Christian service. After graduating from Free Will Baptist Bible College (Welch College), he served as...

www.erwinrecord.net

Comments / 0

Related
Kingsport Times-News

John Fulkerson to speak at Building Hope Fundraiser

GREENEVILLE — The Kiwanis Club of Greeneville and the Child Advocacy Center of the 3rd Judicial District will hold their inaugural Building Hope Fundraiser on April 26 at First Baptist Church in Greeneville with Kingsport native and University of Tennessee basketball standout John Fulkerson as the keynote speaker. The...
GREENEVILLE, TN
WJHL

Tri-Cities businessman Bill Gatton dead at 89

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — Legendary businessman and philanthropist Bill Gatton has died. A close family contact said Gatton died today at Bristol Regional Medical Center. He was 89 years old. A native of Bremen, Kentucky, Gatton moved to Bristol, Tennessee in 1969 and purchased the Chevrolet and Cadillac dealership on State Street. In the following […]
BRISTOL, TN
Richmond.com

Williams: The Rev. Mr. Charles Williams Jr., a pillar of renewed faith, helped erect a monument to the faith and perseverance of Black Catholics in Richmond

When the Catholic Diocese of Richmond closed St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in 1969, the teenage Charles Williams was done with Catholicism. The diocese had opened St. Joseph’s in 1885 to serve the area’s Black Catholics. But the still-solvent church in Jackson Ward would be shuttered to promote integration.
RICHMOND, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
Erwin, TN
State
Tennessee State
Erwin, TN
Obituaries
State
North Carolina State
State
Virginia State
Local
Tennessee Society
Tennessee State
Tennessee Obituaries
WJHL

Fired Ballad travel nurse turns self in on drug charges

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — Former Ballad Health travel nurse Jacqueline Brewster turned herself in Tuesday at the Washington County Detention Center to face four counts of obtaining narcotics by fraud related to an alleged theft of patient medications at Johnson City Medical Center (JCMC) last year. Brewster’s appearance at Jonesborough came five months after local […]
JONESBOROUGH, TN
whiterivernow.com

Obituary: Clyde Eugene Lampp

Clyde Eugene Lampp, 80, of Fayetteville passed away on March 20, 2022. He was born April 22, 1941, in Hillsboro, Texas to Raymond and Katie (Garner) Lampp. Clyde was a fantastic father and grandfather who loved to work with his hands and loved going to auctions. He was easygoing and happy to help family and friends in any way. Clyde was a design engineer at White Rodgers for over 30 years and had three of every kind of tool and could fix anything.
FAYETTEVILLE, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus
Person
Mary Alice
Person
Kim Carr
WATE

East Tennessee veterans welcome ‘The Wall That Heals’

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A three-quarter scale replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C. that is traveling across America arrived in East Tennessee on Tuesday. East Tennessee veterans and their families, along with the community are welcoming “The Wall That Heals” exhibit. The Wall That...
KNOXVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gospel#Christian#Welch College
WSMV

Racers 4 Waverly give back to Humphreys County residents impacted by flooding

WAVERLY, Tenn. (WSMV) - Operation Ranch Rebuild is underway at the iconic country music star Loretta Lynn’s ranch in Humphreys County. MX Sports, organizers of the AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship, along with Humphreys County leaders gathered on the motocross racetrack Wednesday afternoon for the presentation of checks. More than $350,000 was raised from the motocross community to go to Waverly families, businesses and individuals impacted by the August 2021 floods.
HUMPHREYS COUNTY, TN
Grice Connect

Miss Rodeo USA Jessie Lynn Nichols shares her journey with Kiwanis

Jessie Lynn Nichols, who is currently serving as Miss Rodeo USA, joined the Kiwanis Club of Statesboro during their weekly Thursday meeting to share her platform and journey. Nichols is a 26 year old native of Prattville, Alabama is a graduate Auburn University with a Bachelor of Science in agriculture communications and a Master of Science in agri-science education.
STATESBORO, GA
WJHL

Music on the Square returns to Jonesborough

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) – A much-anticipated event will be returning to downtown Jonesborough on Friday, May 6. Music on the Square will take place in front of the Washington Couty Courthouse located on Main Street in downtown Jonesborough every Friday from May 6 to September 30 from 7 to 9 p.m., according to a Facebook […]
JONESBOROUGH, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Obituaries
NewsBreak
Religion
Kingsport Times-News

Broasted chicken still draws crowd at Nick's

“When you take over a business that’s been around this long, you don’t change the chicken, you don’t change the coleslaw, and you don’t change the potato wedges,” says Greg Saunders, general manager of Nick’s in Kingsport. Owners of Nick’s since 2019, Jaron and...
KINGSPORT, TN
Lootpress

Weekend events geared to honor Dwayne Richardson

Protecting our children, families and communities from gun violence. That is the stated goal of the Wayne’s World Foundation of West Virginia which is a non-profit organization founded in 2021 after the untimely death of former Woodrow Wilson basketball standout Dwayne Richardson. One of the key components of the...
BECKLEY, WV
US News and World Report

21 Top Lakes in Virginia

Some are nestled in mountains and surrounded by wooded forest, while others are found not far from city centers, but all of Virginia's lakes provide scenic spots for rest and reflection. What's more, many Virginia lakes offer opportunities for all kinds of recreation in nature, from fishing and boating to swimming and kayaking. Only two of Virginia's lakes are natural. The rest were formed by damming rivers to create reservoirs not only for recreation but also for drinking water, flood control and hydroelectric power. Many of Virginia's lakes are located within state, county or town parks offering facilities – such as picnic tables, boat launches, boat rentals, campsites and cabins – that make it convenient and fun to enjoy the outdoors on your Virginia vacation. Here's a look at some of the top lakes in Virginia.
VIRGINIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy