Nila J La Duke obituary 1939~2022

Stanley E Sheffield, 79, of Shade Gap, passed away April 6, 2022, in his home, surrounded by his loving family. He was the devoted husband of Laverne A. (Locke) Sheffield. Born March 19, 1943, in Fort Littleton, he was the last surviving of eight children born to the late Harry E. and Anna Ruth (Garman) Sheffield and graduated from Forbes Road High School, Fulton County.

SHADE GAP, PA ・ 13 DAYS AGO