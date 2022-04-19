Nila J La Duke obituary 1939~2022
Nila J La Duke, 82, of Quincy Village, went to be with the Lord on March 13, 2022. She was born July 23, 1939 in Detroit, the youngest of five children, to Beatrice...fcfreepresspa.com
Nila J La Duke, 82, of Quincy Village, went to be with the Lord on March 13, 2022. She was born July 23, 1939 in Detroit, the youngest of five children, to Beatrice...fcfreepresspa.com
Franklin County Free Press is your local independent online news source, free to read.https://fcfreepresspa.com/
Comments / 0