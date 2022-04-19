ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Quincy Township, PA

Nila J La Duke obituary 1939~2022

By Staff Report
Franklin County Free Press
Franklin County Free Press
 1 day ago
Nila J La Duke, 82, of Quincy Village, went to be with the Lord on March 13, 2022. She was born July 23, 1939 in Detroit, the youngest of five children, to Beatrice...

Franklin County Free Press

Stanley E Sheffield obituary 1943~2022

Stanley E Sheffield, 79, of Shade Gap, passed away April 6, 2022, in his home, surrounded by his loving family. He was the devoted husband of Laverne A. (Locke) Sheffield. Born March 19, 1943, in Fort Littleton, he was the last surviving of eight children born to the late Harry E. and Anna Ruth (Garman) Sheffield and graduated from Forbes Road High School, Fulton County.
SHADE GAP, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Rachel A Horst obituary 1923~2022

Rachel A Horst, age 98, of Chambersburg, PA, passed away on Sunday, April 10, 2022, at Menno Haven Village Square. Born November 23, 1923, in Leitersburg, MD, she was the daughter of the late Arron and Vallie Barkdoll Oberholzer. Mrs. Horst was a graduate of Hagerstown High School. She went...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Michelle Kathryn Eckel obituary 1974~2022

Michelle Kathryn Eckel (Sherick), 47, of Greencastle, PA, passed away peacefully, Wednesday, April 6, 2022, in her home. Born September 2, 1974, in Clearfield, PA, she was the daughter of Fern Guarino of Greencastle, PA, and Frank Sherick and his wife, Susan, of Clearfield. She graduated from Waynesboro High School...
GREENCASTLE, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Richard R Brown obituary 1932~2022

Richard R Brown, 89, passed away April 6, 2022, at the Sarah A. Todd Memorial Home in Carlisle, PA. He was born April 27, 1932, in Lebanon, PA the son of the late George L. and Ruth Brown (Hosaflook). He worked for many years as a store manager for F....
City
Home, PA
City
Quincy Township, PA
Pennsylvania State
Pennsylvania Obituaries
Franklin County Free Press

Carol Ann Lauver obituary 1950~2022

Carol Ann Lauver (Welkes), age 72, of Camp Hill, passed away on Tuesday, April 12, 2022. Carol was born on Friday, March 24, 1950, in Manhattan to the late Louis Welkes and Lenore (Glaser) Welkes. Carol’s survivors include her husband of nearly 42 years, Fred John Lauver; her daughter, Amy...
Franklin County Free Press

David E Scott obituary 1958~2022

David E Scott, 63, Hilltown Road, Biglerville, PA passed away on Sunday, April 3, 2022 at the York Hospital. He was born September 18, 1958 in Gettysburg, PA the son of the late Billy E. and Mary Powell Scott. David is survived by his wife of 17 years, Nelia Ogoc...
BIGLERVILLE, PA
Franklin County Free Press

June M Spaulding obituary 1949~2022

June M Spaulding, age 72 of Shippensburg, passed away April 8, 2022 at Laurel Lakes Rehabilitation. She was born October 24, 1949 in Chambersburg, a daughter of the late George F. Sr. and Margaret R. (Tarner) Crider. June was widowed by her first husband, Glenn C. Lemaster, Sr. and second...
SHIPPENSBURG, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Laura C Lentz obituary 1924~2022

Mrs. Laura C Lentz (Sease), 97, a resident of Heritage Hills Retirement Community, Greencastle, PA and formerly of Rouzerville, PA passed away Friday, April 15, 2022, in the emergency room of the Waynesboro Hospital. Born July 28, 1924 in Rouzerville, she was the daughter of the late Benjamin Franklin and...
ROUZERVILLE, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Sylvia B Havens obituary 1936~2022

Sylvia B Havens, 85, of Carlisle, passed away on Friday, April 8, 2022, at the Thornwald Home. She was born September 26, 1936, in Philipsburg, PA to the late John William and Catherine (Rank) Breneman. Sylvia was the widow of Oakley P. Havens who passed in 2008. Sylvia graduated from...
Franklin County Free Press

Patricia A Black obituary 1940~2022

Patricia A Black, 82, of Newville passed away Wednesday April 13, 2022 in the Orrstown Personal Care Home. She was born January 27, 1940 in Carlisle a daughter of the late Graham and Alice Heckman Mowery. Patricia had worked for the Newville Shoe Factory, and the Ribbon Mill. She was...
NEWVILLE, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Lloyd Charles Kibe obituary 1937~2022

Lloyd Charles Kibe, age 84, of Duncannon, passed away on Wednesday, April 13, 2022. Lloyd was born on Tuesday, June 29, 1937, in McKeesport to the late Orville Henry Kibe and Gertrude DeVoda (Ashkettle) Kibe. In addition to his parents, Lloyd is preceded in death by his son, Joshua Allen...
DUNCANNON, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Grace Irene McGill obituary 1940~2022

Grace Irene McGill, 81, of Carlisle passed away Wednesday April 13, 2022 in her home. She was born September 18, 1940 in Chambersburg a daughter of Samuel and Mary Bittinger Hawkins. Irene had retired from Reeves Hoffman, Carlisle. She had attended South Fairview First Church of God, and had belonged...
CARLISLE, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Judith D Culbertson obituary 1947~2022

Judith D Culbertson, 75, formerly of Shippensburg, late of Chambersburg, departed this life on the afternoon of Wednesday, April 13, 2022, at Menno Village. She was born on January 12, 1947, in Chambersburg, the daughter of the late Clyde E. and Hazel G. (Groce) Diehl. Judy married Charles A. “Chub”...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Virginia R Rhoads obituary 1921~2022

Virginia R Rhoads, age 101, of Newville, PA, wife of the late Floyd S. Rhoads, passed away on Wednesday, April 13, 2022, in Newville surrounded by her loving family. She was born January 13, 1921, in Ligonier, PA to the late Clarence and Azile (Ramsey) Pechart. Virginia was a member...
NEWVILLE, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Evelyn & Dimitri Ganas obituary 2022

Evelyn A Ganas, 81, and Dimitrios Ganas, 66, died together on Tuesday, April 12, 2022 in an automobile accident in Oak Island, NC. They celebrated their thirtieth wedding anniversary on March 22. Evelyn was born in Littlestown, PA and was the daughter of the late Parr and Olive (Peters) Breighner.
Franklin County Free Press

Howard Leroy Izer obituary 1942~2022

Mr. Howard Leroy Izer, 79, of Greencastle, PA, went home to be with the Lord, on Monday, April 11, 2022. Born November 16, 1942, in Waynesboro, PA, he was the son of the late Franklin B. and Florence (Swope) Izer. Howard was a heavy equipment operator, employed by G’Sell Excavating...
GREENCASTLE, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Carmine Manza Jr. obituary 1953~2022

Carmine Manza Jr., age 68, of Chambersburg, Pennsylvania passed away on Friday, April 1, 2022. He was born on September 21, 1953 in Paterson, New Jersey, to the late Betty (Cordor) and Carmine Manza Sr. Carmine was a loving Husband, Brother and Uncle. His hello hugs and his goodbye hugs...
Franklin County Free Press

