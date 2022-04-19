ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

Subway coupon: Get 15% off a footlong in the app or online

WRAL News
WRAL News
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Get 15% off a Subway footlong sub when you use the coupon and order on...

www.wral.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Burger King is giving away thousands of free whoppers after ‘app glitch’

Burger King is giving away thousands of meat- and plant-based whopper burgers for free after its app suffered a “technical glitch” earlier this week.The chain is asking users to check their apps to see if they are one of the customers who have received a coupon for a free burger.“Burger King lovers are in for a tasty treat following a whopper of a technical glitch at Burger King HQ, as the fast-food chain has mistakenly issued thousands of free Whopper coupons to app users nationwide,” a statement from the fast food restaurant said.Those in possession of the coupon will have...
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Subway#Coupon Code#Food Drink
TheStreet

McDonald's Newest Sandwich is a Stoner's Daydream

With the cannabis market thriving publicly like never before, this year's 4/20 is looking like a solid gold opportunity for business owners that cater to those in search of all things green. But of course, after said product is imbibed, many are looking for the next thing on their minds:...
RESTAURANTS
Thrillist

Krispy Kreme Is Giving Out Totally Free Donuts for 4 Straight Days

We have already reached the part of March where March Madness turns into March disappointment in busted brackets. Krispy Kreme is celebrating brackets of all kinds starting on March 24. You can drop into your local Krispy Kreme, flash your busted or booming bracket, and get a little reward for, well, I'm not sure. Caring about brackets, I guess? No matter the reason, there's a free donut in it for you.
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Mashed

Burger King Is Being Sued Over Its Sandwiches. Here's Why

When the Whopper Melt launched earlier this month, it initially received a royal welcome from Burger King's fanbase. The Takeout heralded the menu item as the replacement for the chain's iconic Whopper burger. That was three weeks ago. Now, as The Seattle Times reports, consumers have filed a class action...
RESTAURANTS
TheStreet

Burger King Tries Something McDonald's Failed At

Fast-food chains try a lot of things. Most of them fail. Some of them come and go without getting that much attention, while others become punchlines for decades. McDonald's (MCD) - Get McDonald's Corporation Report, for example, once offered Fish McBites, a fish-based take on the Chicken McNugget. That one...
RESTAURANTS
Boston Globe

How a Dollar General employee went viral on TikTok

“Everyone has their breaking point." In January 2021, Mary Gundel received a letter from Dollar General’s corporate office congratulating her for being one of the company’s top-performing employees. In honor of her hard work and dedication, the company gave Gundel a lapel pin that read, “DG: Top 5%.”
TAMPA, FL
Centre Daily

Panera Has a New Idea to Disrupt Starbucks and McDonald’s

In a world where all we have to do to access a seemingly endless library of media is click a button, it's hard to imagine there was a time when we actually got off the couch and went to Blockbuster Video to rent a movie. Ever since Amazon (AMZN) -...
RESTAURANTS
Distractify

Domino’s Worker Tries to Bring Viewers to Her Job and Gets Fired Immediately After Showing Up

There's a variety of different content on TikTok. Sure, there's a fair share of youngsters who hit the genetic lottery mirthlessly dancing in front of cameras or lip-syncing songs while wearing trendy clothing, but there's a bunch of other content people like to follow. Like looking at the day-to-day activities of jobs at popular locations so folks can get first-hand experience of what it's like working at a Dunkin' Donuts or McDonald's.
LOTTERY
Mashed

TikTok Is Demanding Higher Fast-Food Wages After A Sonic Manager Went Viral

Fast food workers have to put up with a lot. According to Seventeen, employees of some of the biggest chains may have to deal with hostile customers, getting booked with near-overlapping shifts, and constantly ending the day covered in grease. This doesn't even account for some particular horror stories, like the ordeal one Sonic worker recently went through and documented on TikTok.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Distractify

TikToker Calls Out Square Cash Registers for "Forcing” Customers into Tipping

There are tons of P.O.S. systems that businesses can use to easily track their sales and purchases, with shiny and easy-to-use applications that they can use across a variety of devices to make managing their profits a breeze. One such popular hardware/software combo areSquare terminals, which look like giant iPads and allow customers to easily use their cards/smartphones, or sign their names with just a finger.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
WRAL News

WRAL News

Raleigh, NC
54K+
Followers
56K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.

 https://www.wral.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy