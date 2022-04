We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Rental properties usually see a lot more residents over the years than homes that are owned, which can lead to some very understandable extra wear-and-tear. Take this living room in the home of Lily Sawyer, who blogs at Layered Home. Lily was in the generally enviable position of owning a two-bedroom home close to the seaside that was a rental before her family moved in. The living room in particular had fallen victim to extra foot traffic. “It was painted in chalky white throughout, and the carpets were really worn and dirty,” Lily says.

