At the North American Siege tour kickoff show in Tempe, Arizona on April 16, Behemoth debuted a new song titled "Ov My Herculean Exile." The Polish blackened death metal group, who last released I Loved You at Your Darkest in 2018, are out on a co-headlining run alongside Arch Enemy and special guests Napalm Death and Unto Others. They had been teasing new material in the weeks leading up to their first concerts on North American soil since late 2019 and, at the first stop, played a 13-song set that touched on eight different releases in addition to the brand new track.

TEMPE, AZ ・ 3 DAYS AGO