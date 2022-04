In need of a vaccine?

The Peoria Fire-Medical Department is having a free vaccine clinic 11 a.m.-5 p.m., April 21, at the Peoria Community Center, 8335 W. Jefferson Street.

All brands for COVID-19 and the Flu will be offered.

Individuals may schedule their appointment ahead of time by calling Peoria Fire-Medical Department Community Paramedicine Program at 623- 773-7907.

Walk-ins are also welcome and appointments are not required.