Cecil County, MD

Facebook Alert Informs Maryland Couple They Scooped Cool Million On Lottery

By Lee Bullen, Zenger News
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Paul and Teresa Hartsoe did not watch the Mega Millions draw that night and he went to work the next day while his wife stayed...

