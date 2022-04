Aaron Paul is excited for fans to see his and Bryan Cranston‘s return as Jesse Pinkman and Walter White in the final season of Better Call Saul. In a recent interview, the Breaking Bad staple explained why it made sense for Jesse and Walt to appear in Better Call Saul, adding that he was “shocked” when he heard the news of their characters’ return. “I was heading to the [final season] premiere party of Better Call Saul, and they go, ‘There’s a flag on the play. Just so you know, Vince and Peter let everyone know that you and Bryan are going to be in the final season.’ And I was like, ‘What?!’ So I didn’t see that coming,” Paul shared.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 1 HOUR AGO