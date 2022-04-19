ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

BBC’s ‘Newsnight’ Names Prince Andrew Interview Exec Stewart Maclean As Editor

By Max Goldbart
Deadline
Deadline
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4a0qCq_0fDdPYc300

Click here to read the full article.

Stewart Maclean , the executive producer of the BBC’s notorious Prince Andrew interview , has been named Editor of flagship BBC Two topical format Newsnight .

Maclean replaces Esme Wren, who recently departed to head up Channel 4 News.

He has been Newsnight Deputy Editor for four years and oversaw the 2019 negotiations with Buckingham Palace that led to Andrew’s humiliating interview by Emily Maitlis, part of the beginning of the end for the Prince’s position in public life. He has since settled out of court with accuser Virginia Giuffre.

Popular presenter Maitlis is soon to depart Newsnight and one of Maclean’s first jobs will be finding a suitable replacement, with the likes of News at Ten and MasterMind host Clive Myrie said to be in the running.

Maclean previously spent a year as a Newsnight producer between 2012-2013 and worked for several years at ITV News, where he was a News Editor and Head of UK Specialist Journalism.

“With the world as it is right now, Newsnight has never been more essential,” said Maclean. “I look forward to editing a show which helps viewers digest the day and make sense of events as they unfold in this extraordinary era of news.

BBC News Senior News Controller Jamie Angus said Maclean will “do a great job leading the team, when its job is as important as it’s ever been.”

More from Deadline Best of Deadline

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

“A Farce”: Piers Morgan Compares Himself To Nelson Mandela, Complains Of Being Censored In “Wrong Call By ITV”

Click here to read the full article. Piers Morgan has called his controversial exit last year from British commercial station ITV  “a farce”, but an episode he hopes focused everyone’s minds on the importance of free speech. He also slammed ITV for “censoring him”, following his comments on morning show Good Morning Britain regarding the Duchess of Sussex’s statements about mental health during her interview with Oprah Winfrey. At the time, Morgan’s remarks that he “didn’t believe a word” caused 58,000 people to complain to the UK TV regulator. Ofcom later rejected the complaints, saying limiting Morgan’s views would be a “chilling...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Johnny Depp Details Opioid Addiction, Says He Is “Ashamed” Of Texts Threatening Amber Heard; Testimony In $50M Defamation Trial Will Continue Tomorrow

Click here to read the full article. 2ND UPDATE, 1:23 PM: “I tend to be quite expressive in my writing,” a halting Johnny Depp said Tuesday on the stand of his $50 million defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard. After previous testimony during the day detailing his dysfunctional childhood and rise to international stardom, Depp shifted focus in the Virginia courtroom to the vile texts and other communications that have come out of attacks on his Rum Diary co-star. The actor also addressed his reported deep-seated issues with drugs and drinks, laying a lot of the blame on his abusive mother...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Tami Roman To Host ‘Unfaithful: Caught In The Act’ Reality Series For VH1

Click here to read the full article. VH1 is exploring infidelity in its latest reality series. The cable network has ordered Unfaithful: Caught in the Act, hosted by former Basketball Wives and The Real World star Tami Roman. The six-part series, which launches on at 10 p.m. Monday, May 16, will explore the subject through the point of view of the person who learns they aren’t the only one in their significant other’s life. Spring Premiere Dates For New & Returning Series On Broadcast, Cable & Streaming Roman sets out on a mission to empower suspicious lovers to catch their cheating partners in the...
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Emily Maitlis
Person
Clive Myrie
Person
Jimmy Savile
Person
Laura Kuenssberg
Daily Mail

'My wife is an A&E doctor and I can assure you that didn't happen': Sky News' Mark Austin clashes with Michael Fabricant in Partygate interview after Tory MP claimed nurses had work drinks in lockdown

Sky News anchor Mark Austin tonight hit back at a Tory MP who claimed nurses had work drinks during lockdown amid a discussion over Boris Johnson and his fine for breaching restrictions. The Prime Minister, wife Carrie and Chancellor Rishi Sunak were among more than 30 more recipients of fixed-penalty...
U.K.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bbc One#Bbc News#Bbc Two#Newsnight#Channel 4 News#Buckingham Palace#Mastermind#Itv News#Uk Specialist Journalism
epicstream.com

Prince Charles Shock: Prince Of Wales Desperate To See Meghan Markle And Prince Harry's Kids But Might Not See Them For A Long Time, Royal Editor Russell Myers Says

Prince Charles desperate to meet Archie and Lilibet but unlikely to get what he wants. Prince Charles is eager to meet his grandchildren from his youngest son Prince Harry and daughter-in-law Meghan Markle. However, the Prince of Wales is unlikely to meet Archie and Lilibet anytime soon. Prince Charles May...
CELEBRITIES
People

Queen Elizabeth Celebrates Her 96th Birthday with Her Most Majestic Photo Ever!

In honor of the Queen's birthday on Thursday, a new portrait of the monarch was released by the Royal Windsor Horse Show on Wednesday evening. The majestic shot, which was taken last month on the grounds of Windsor Castle, shows the Queen standing proudly between her fell ponies, Bybeck Katie and Bybeck Nightingale. She wears a dark green cape-style coat as she holds the reins of two of her favorite ponies in front of a magnolia tree.
WORLD
The Independent

Fox News host faces backlash over claim he let air out of now-wife’s tyres so he could offer ride

Fox News host Jesse Watters is facing criticism after claiming that he once “let the air out of” his now-wife’s tyres when he was “trying to get [her]” to date him so that she would accept his offer of a ride home.Watters, 43, shared the memory about his wife Emma DiGiovine, 29, during an episode of his panel series The Five last week, where he told his colleagues that he had relied on the tactic to get close to his then-colleague.“When I was trying to get Emma to date me, first thing I did, uh, I let the air...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
BBC
Deadline

‘The Flash’ Star Ezra Miller Arrested For Assault In Hawaii; WB Silent As Superhero Pic Still Expected To Be Released In 2023

Click here to read the full article. UPDATED, 2:53 PM: Ezra Miller plays the Flash on the big screen, but the actor isn’t proving so quick at keeping below the police radar. For the second time in as many months, the actor has been arrest by Hawaiian police. See details of his March 28 bust below. The Hawaii Police Department said in a statement today that “Shortly after 1 a.m. on Tuesday, April 19, 2022, a 29-year-old visitor from Vermont was arrested for second-degree assault after an incident at a residence.” It goes on: “During the course of their investigation, police determined that...
HAWAII STATE
Deadline

Candace Cameron Bure Inks Deal With GAC Media; Taking Prominent Role In Company Run By Bill Abbott

Click here to read the full article. GAC Media has signed Hallmark Channel staple Candace Cameron Bure to develop, produce and star in movies and TV shows for GAC Family and GAC Living. The Fuller House star is expected to take an executive role in the company, overseeing and curating programming, and will develop and produce content for GAC channels through her Candy Rock Entertainment. Bure will also create year-round seasonal content for the network channels and help with the company’s annual Great American Christmas franchise. Bure, who has headlined a slew of Christmas and other TV movies for the Hallmark Channel,...
BUSINESS
Deadline

Kamala Harris Helps Raise $1 Million In Return To L.A. For Hollywood-Centric DNC Event — Update

Click here to read the full article. UPDATE, 8:27 PM PT: About $1 million was raised at a Democratic National Committee fundraiser headlined by Vice President Kamala Harris and held at the Brentwood home of Dana and Matt Walden. About thirty people were at the event, including Ryan Murphy, J.J. Abrams and Reggie Hudlin. The vice president said that she was approaching the midterms with “a great sense of optimism,” even as current polls show that Democrats are in for tough time defending their majority. “We don’t have any time to slow down,” she said, per a pool report. “You don’t have any...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Deadline

Roderick “Pooh” Clark Dies: Member Of ’90s Boy Band Hi-Five Was 49

Click here to read the full article. Roderick “Pooh” Clark, an original member of the ’90s R&B boy band Hi-Five who was paralyzed in a 1993 car crash, died Sunday. He was 49. His death was announced on the band’s official Facebook page. A cause was not disclosed. Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2022: Photo Gallery Jonathan Kinloch, the band’s former manager, wrote on Facebook: “We were blessed and had a great time as a family. A huge part of what made it fun, was because of Roderick ‘Pooh’ Clark. He was the serious member, who made sure that the guys together worked...
MUSIC
Deadline

How To Watch The Johnny Depp-Amber Heard Trial: Depp May Be Cross Examined By Heard’s Lawyer Wednesday

Click here to read the full article. As Deadline reported exclusively yon Monday, Johnny Depp is testifying on his own behalf this week in his exceedingly high-profile, $50M lawsuit against ex Amber Heard. The proceedings are taking place in Virginia’s Fairfax County Courthouse. The news of Depp’s testimony was first reported by Deadline’s Dominic Patten and Ted Johnson, who are covering the trial. See all their exclusive coverage here. Below is a link to the livestream from the courtroom provided by CourtTV. The outlet was picked by local officials to provide the footage, which is also being run by other outlets. The...
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Prince Harry Fury: Camilla Parker-Bowles 'In Panic Mode' About The Upcoming Memoir Of Meghan Markle's Husband? Duke Reveals Details Of His Reunion With Queen Elizabeth

Prince Harry broke the hearts of many when he announced in, January 2020, that he is stepping back from his senior royal roles together with his wife, Meghan Markle. At the time, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex cited their desire to become financially independent as one of the major reasons why they decided to quit the royal life.
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Deadline

69K+
Followers
27K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy