BBC’s ‘Newsnight’ Names Prince Andrew Interview Exec Stewart Maclean As Editor

Click here to read the full article.

Stewart Maclean , the executive producer of the BBC’s notorious Prince Andrew interview , has been named Editor of flagship BBC Two topical format Newsnight .

Maclean replaces Esme Wren, who recently departed to head up Channel 4 News.

He has been Newsnight Deputy Editor for four years and oversaw the 2019 negotiations with Buckingham Palace that led to Andrew’s humiliating interview by Emily Maitlis, part of the beginning of the end for the Prince’s position in public life. He has since settled out of court with accuser Virginia Giuffre.

Popular presenter Maitlis is soon to depart Newsnight and one of Maclean’s first jobs will be finding a suitable replacement, with the likes of News at Ten and MasterMind host Clive Myrie said to be in the running.

Maclean previously spent a year as a Newsnight producer between 2012-2013 and worked for several years at ITV News, where he was a News Editor and Head of UK Specialist Journalism.

“With the world as it is right now, Newsnight has never been more essential,” said Maclean. “I look forward to editing a show which helps viewers digest the day and make sense of events as they unfold in this extraordinary era of news.

BBC News Senior News Controller Jamie Angus said Maclean will “do a great job leading the team, when its job is as important as it’s ever been.”