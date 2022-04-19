ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alaphilippe takes aim at fourth La Flèche Wallonne title – Preview

By Daniel Ostanek
 1 day ago
La Flèche Wallonne celebrates 40 years of the Mur de Huy this year, the hilltop finish that has come to define the race having been a permanent fixture in the endgame of the 'Walloon Arrow' since 1983. These days, the race doesn't resemble an arrow darting across much...

Related
Cyclingnews

Six conclusions from Paris-Roubaix

The cobbled Classics season has drawn to a close, with Sunday's 119th Paris-Roubaix concluding what has been a non-stop and compelling run of racing stretching back to the Opening Weekend at the end of February. Almost without exception, the races over the cobbles of Belgium and northern France have been...
CYCLING
Cyclingnews

A tale of two races for Ineos Grenadiers neo-pros at Paris-Roubaix

Ineos Grenadiers' first-ever Paris-Roubaix win on Sunday came via the blend of youth and experience that has seen them achieve success after success at the spring Classics in recent weeks, with eight-time Roubaix veteran Dylan van Baarle taking the win as neo-pro Ben Turner finished 11th after assisting his teammate at the sharp end of the race.
CYCLING
Cyclingnews

The pain and beauty of Paris-Roubaix – Gallery

The cobbled Classics drew to a close on Sunday with the 119th edition of Paris-Roubaix, won by Dylan Van Baarle after an 18km solo attack. The 257km race brought an end to what has been a thrilling month of racing around Flanders and northern France, with highlights including Biniam Girmay's historic Gent-Wevelgem triumph and Mathieu van der Poel's second Tour of Flanders win.
CYCLING
NBC Sports

Allyson Felix says this is her final season, world champs not a focus

Allyson Felix says this will be her final track and field season, confirming so in an Instagram post on Wednesday. “I have given everything I have to running and for the first time I’m not sure if I have anything left to give,” was posted. “I want to say goodbye and thank you to the sport and people who have helped shape me the only way I know how—with one last run. This season isn’t about the time on the clock, it’s simply about joy.”
EUGENE, OR
Cyclingnews

Van der Poel to make up for lost time at Giro d'Italia

Mathieu van der Poel has made the most of his paltry nine days of racing so far this year, winning the Tour of Flanders for the second time and landing a podium in his season debut at Milan-San Remo. Next month, Van der Poel will aim to complete his first Grand Tour at the Giro d'Italia - an objective he tells Wielerflits.nl is important for his development as a road racer - before aiming to also finish the Tour de France.
CYCLING
Cyclingnews

La Flèche Wallonne Feminine past winners

2016Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team. 2015Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team. 2014Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team. 2013Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabo Women Cycling Team. 2012Evenlyn Stevens (USA) Team Specialized-Lululemon. 2011Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit. 2010Emma Pooley (GBr) Cervelo...
CYCLING
Cyclingnews

Teuns: It's all or nothing on the Mur de Huy

Dylan Teuns became the first Belgian rider to win La Flèche Wallonne in over a decade on Wednesday afternoon, with the man from Diest beating five-time race winner Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) on the Mur de Huy. The Bahrain Victorious leader recounted later on how he had been on the...
CYCLING
Cyclingnews

10 riders to watch at La Flèche Wallonne

The cobbled Classics are over for another year, with Sunday's Paris-Roubaix drawing a spring season of thrilling racing in Belgium and northern France to a close. However, the spring Classics continue, at least for the next few days, as the men's and women's pelotons convene in Wallonia to tackle the Ardennes Classics. Wednesday sees the 86th edition of La Flèche Wallonne and the 25th of La Flèche Wallonne Féminine, before the final Monument of spring, Liège-Bastogne-Liège, on Sunday.
CYCLING
Cyclingnews

Pogacar ready for Liège-Bastogne-Liège defence despite fading on the Mur de Huy

Tadej Pogačar came into La Flèche Wallonne among the top favourites for glory on the Mur de Huy, despite his previous best finish being ninth place two years ago. In the end, the Slovenian didn't improve on that result and ended the race in 12th place. He had been among the top five men heading into the final 250 metres of the steep 1.3km climb that decides La Flèche Wallonne but faded heading around the final bend amid surges by the podium trio of Dylan Teuns (Bahrain Victorious), Alejandro Valverde (Movistar), and Aleksandr Vlasov (Bora-Hansgrohe).
CYCLING
Cyclingnews

Van der Breggen's secret to winning La Flèche Wallonne Féminine - Preview

Anna van der Breggen retired at the end of last season following an illustrious career that, among many prestigious results, included a record seven consecutive victories at La Flèche Wallonne Féminine. The cycling world awaits as, for the first time seven editions, a new rider will power to the victory and crowned Queen of the Mur de Huy.
CYCLING
Cyclingnews

Two of Jumbo-Visma's Shimano wheels fold in half at Paris-Roubaix

Two of Jumbo-Visma's favourites for Paris-Roubaix success, Wout van Aert and Christophe Laporte, fell foul of an unusual mechanical issue during the race. In two completely unrelated incidents, both riders saw their Shimano Dura-Ace 9100-series tubular rear wheels crack and fold in half beneath them. The first incident occurred as...
CYCLING
Cyclingnews

La Flèche Wallonne Féminine 2022 highlights - Video

† after your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59. Cyclingnews is the world's leader in English-language coverage of professional cycling. Started in 1995 by University of Newcastle professor Bill Mitchell, the site was one of the first to provide breaking news and results over the internet in English. The site was purchased by Knapp Communications in 1999, and owner Gerard Knapp built it into the definitive voice of pro cycling. Since then, major publishing house Future PLC has owned the site and expanded it to include top features, news, results, photos and tech reporting. The site continues to be the most comprehensive and authoritative English voice in professional cycling.
CYCLING
Cyclingnews

Tom Devriendt: Paris-Roubaix was a dream come true

The 2022 Paris-Roubaix is clearly a day Tom Devriendt will not soon forget. His wasn’t a name on any list of contenders but with the race just 40km from the line, it was the Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux rider who was holding out the front solo with the likes of Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) and Stefan Küng (Groupama-FDJ) on the chase.
CYCLING
Cyclingnews

Tour of the Alps 2022 start list

1Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) 2Santiago Buitrago Sanchez (Col) 5Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) 11Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) 14Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1†. Already have an account ? Sign in here. *Read 5 free articles per month without...
CYCLING
Cyclingnews

Bilbao shows early ambitions at Tour of the Alps

Pello Bilbao’s expression expressed the thoughts of the chasing group at the Tour of the Alps. It was a look of surprise and fatigue mixed with respect and a sense of a missed opportunity. The Basque climber and fast finisher beat Romain Bardet (Team DSM) and Vincenzo Albanese (Eolo-Kometa)...
CYCLING
