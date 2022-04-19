ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

Recipe for My Mom’s Japanese-Style Mapo Tofu from 'The Wok'

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24TYvw_0fDdMgKg00

J. Kenji López-Alt has written a new cookbook with handy tips, fascinating asides and some 200 dishes all related to the wok. One recipe in “The Wok” is for a version of mapo tofu that is similar to what he ate growing up, though instead of plain ground beef his mom would use the dish as an opportunity to use up leftover dumpling filling. Unlike the numbing-hot Sichuan version, this one is savory and sweet, with the classic Japanese flavors of soy, sake and mirin, and comes together even faster, if you can believe it. It’s one of López-Alt's go-to meals for the family when you're not in the mood for spicy foods and are craving saucy soft tofu.

MY MOM'S JAPANES E-STYLE MAPO TOFU

Serves: 4

Active Time: 15 minutes

Total Time: 15 minutes

INGREDIENTS

1 teaspoon (3 g) cornstarch

1 tablespoon (15 ml) cold water

2 tablespoons (30 ml) peanut, rice bran, or other neutral oil

4 ounces (120 g) ground beef

2 teaspoons (5 g) minced garlic (about 2 medium cloves)

2 teaspoons (5 g) minced fresh ginger (about ½-inch segment)

2 scallions, chopped into ¼-inch pieces, dark greens reserved for garnish

2 tablespoons (30 ml) sake

2 tablespoons (30 ml) mirin

1 tablespoon (15 ml) shoyu or light soy sauce

¼ cup (60 ml) low-sodium chicken stock, dashi, or water

1½ pounds medium to firm silken tofu, cut into ½-inch cubes

Steamed rice and chili oil, for serving

DIRECTIONS

Combine the cornstarch and cold water in a small bowl and mix with a fork until homogenous. Set aside.

Heat the oil in a wok over high heat until smoking. Add the beef and cook, stirring constantly for 1 minute. Add the garlic, ginger, and scallion whites and pale greens and cook, stirring, until fragrant, about 15 seconds. Add the sake, mirin, soy sauce, and chicken stock and bring to a boil. Pour in the cornstarch mixture and cook for 30 seconds, until thickened. Add the tofu and carefully fold it in, being careful not to break it up too much. Transfer immediately to a serving bowl and sprinkle with the scallion greens. Serve immediately with rice and chili oil.

___

Excerpted from “The Wok: Recipes and Techniques” (copyright) 2022 by J. Kenji López-Alt. Reproduced by permission of W.W. Norton . All rights reserved.

Comments / 0

Related
Leavenworth Times

GRANDMA’S GROUND BEEF CASSEROLE

• Heat a large skillet over medium-high heat. Cook and stir beef in the hot skillet until browned and crumbly, 5 to 7 minutes; drain and discard grease. Mix sugar, salt, garlic salt and tomato sauce into ground beef; simmer until flavors blend, about 20 minutes. Remove from heat, cover skillet, and cool to room temperature.
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Silken Tofu#Mapo Tofu#Wok#Food Drink#Japanese
Fox11online.com

Big Mexican Breakfast Casserole

Preheat oven to 350. Spray 9x13-inch baking pan with non-stick spray. In large bowl combine eggs and milk. Add chili powder, cumin and salt. Whisk until completely combined. Line bottom of prepared baking pan with 4 corn tortillas, overlapping if necessary. Top tortillas with 1/3 of pico de gallo, 1/3 of bacon or sausage and 1/3 of each cheese. Repeat layers 2 more times beginning with 4 tortillas and ending with cheeses.
RECIPES
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Slow cooker scalloped potatoes and ham: recipe

Looking for an Easter dinner dish? The Cooking Mom joins FOX6 Wakeup to share her recipe for slow cooker scalloped potatoes and ham. 8 to 10 medium sized potatoes, peeled and thinly sliced. Salt and pepper. 1 large onion, sliced thin. 3 cups shredded cheddar cheese. 1 can (10.75 ounces)...
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
WCNC

Delicious recipes to make with leftover Easter ham

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Scalloped Potatoes. 1 cup grated sharp cheddar cheese (I use a mixture of Gruyere and cheddar) 1⁄2 cup grated pecorino or Romano cheese, to sprinkle on top. paprika and thyme. DIRECTIONS. In a small sauce pan, melt butter and blend in flour. Add milk, stirring...
RECIPES
News Channel Nebraska

Stanley Tucci shares a pasta recipe from Italy's Puglia region

Orecchiette is a pasta specialty from the Puglia region -- down in Italy's southern "heel." It's one of the country's flattest and most fertile regions, with wheat and olive oil produced in abundance. This is where Stanley Tucci's friend and writer Kay Plunkett-Hogge picked up the recipe for orecchiette with...
CELEBRITIES
thecountrycook.net

Beef Stroganoff Cups

These Beef Stroganoff Cups take a classic dish and make them into an easy, fun handheld form that is less mess and easy to hold and eat!. Ground Beef Stroganoff has been one of those recipes that we have been making for years. It is a great fast-fix dinner when we want some comfort food. So I decided I wanted to take a spin on a favorite and make these Beef Stroganoff Cups! Your favorite filling all stuffed into crescent roll dough then baked! It makes a great appetizer or dinner. They are fun, easy and super tasty and the whole family loves them! If you are looking to take a spin on a classic, then you absolutely must make this Beef Stroganoff Cup recipe.
RECIPES
News Channel Nebraska

Three popular recipes from Stanley Tucci's cookbook

"There is some truth to the old adage 'Most of the world eats to live but Italians live to eat," Stanley Tucci has said. He grew up in an Italian American family and lived in Italy during his childhood -- and, true to form, his love of cooking and eating runs deep.
RECIPES
Bon Appétit

My Mom’s Time-Saving Trick for Superfast Uttapam

What’s better than a good recipe? When something’s so easy you don’t need one. In It’s That Simple, we talk you through the dishes we make with our eyes closed. Today, uttapam pancakes. While I love a thick, fluffy stack of pancakes with syrup dripping down...
RECIPES
30Seconds

Slow-Cooker Sloppy Joes Recipe: Saucy, Flavorful Sloppy Joe Sandwich Recipe Is Family Pleasin'

This classic sloppy joe recipe is a crowd pleaser – and it’s budget-friendly, too. It’s even easier to make now with this slow-cooker recipe. You can stretch this ground beef recipe even farther if you use slider buns. Bonus: it’s great for parties, tailgating, BBQs –any large gathering! In my house I consider this easy sandwich recipe a win because the whole family likes it.
RECIPES
KATU.com

Salmon Salad with a Japanese Twist

The author of "Veggies & Fish", Bart Van Olphen made a fresh, delicious salad with a Japanese twist. Click here for more information about Bart and his book. Tataki is a classic Japanese style of preparing fish. It involves briefly searing the outside to give it a crispy coating and a pleasant bitterness. You can add extra flavor by first dipping the fish in sesame seeds and dried spices. Make sure to cool the fish immediately after frying so the inside remains raw. Use tuna instead of salmon, if you prefer.
RECIPES
WWL-TV

Recipe: Garlic Parmesan Roasted Cauliflower by Chef Kevin Belton

Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Line a large baking sheet with parchment paper. Set aside. Remove all leaves from cauliflower head. Cut cauliflower into florets, all roughly the same size. You can slice the large florets in half, if needed. Melt butter and in a small bowl. Add garlic and...
RECIPES
Fox11online.com

Easy Cheesy Broccoli Rice Casserole

1 1/2 cups crushed buttery or chicken flavored crackers. Grease a 9 x 13 inch baking dish. Prepare rice according to package instructions. While rice is cooking, melt 1 tablespoon butter in a medium skillet over medium heat; add onion to butter and cook until tender. In a large bowl,...
RECIPES
One Green Planet

Roasted Red Bell Pepper Sesame Soba [Vegan]

Roast peppers on the stovetop at medium-high heat. A gas stove is best, but it will also work on electric. Char peppers on all sides turning with tongs. When the peppers are charred, steam for 10 minutes in a covered dish or a paper bag rolled shut so the steam won’t escape.
RECIPES
The Guardian

Nigel Slater’s recipe for split peas and coriander cream

Soak 250g of yellow split peas in cold water overnight (or put them in first thing in the morning for the evening). Drain them, tip them into a saucepan and cover with cold water. Bring to the boil, then cook for about 20-25 minutes until tender enough to crush. Add a little salt about 15 minutes after they have come to the boil.
RECIPES
The Independent

The Independent

612K+
Followers
201K+
Post
284M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy