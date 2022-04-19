ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Astros Fans Celebrate 2022 Opening Day at Minute Maid Park

By Jack Gorman
Houston Press
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDusty Baker and Jose Altuve led the 2021 American League Champions onto the...

www.houstonpress.com

Yardbarker

Blue Jays Reveal George Springer Injury Update

Last night’s game between the Boston Red Sox and Toronto Blue Jays saw two key players, one from each side, have to exit the game early due to being hit by a pitch. Trevor Story was hit on the helmet by a 93-mph fastball from Jose Berrios and George Springer was drilled in the forearm in the top of the sixth, forcing him to exit the ballgame.
HOUSTON, TX
FOX Sports

Astros put Jose Altuve on injured list with hamstring strain

HOUSTON (AP) — Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve was placed on the 10-day injured list Wednesday with a strained left hamstring. The 2017 AL MVP was injured legging out an infield single in the eighth inning Monday night, and the roster move is backdated to Tuesday. The Astros...
HOUSTON, TX
HollywoodLife

Simone Biles Pairs Daisy Dukes With Baseball Jersey For Opening Day With Fiance Jonathan Owens

Simone Biles is always rocking some sort of sexy short shorts and that’s exactly what she did when she attended the Houston Astros vs the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim’s opening day in Houston, Texas on April 20 with her fiance, Jonathan Owens. The 25-year-old Olympic gymnast showed off her incredibly toned legs in a pair of tiny white denim shorts and an Astros jersey.
HOUSTON, TX
NBC Sports

J.D. Martinez leaves Red Sox-Blue Jays game with apparent injury

Already dealing with COVID-19 related absences, the Boston Red Sox are now be contending with an injury to one of their top hitters. Designated hitter J.D. Martinez left Wednesday's game against the Toronto Blue Jays after pulling up lame into second base on a leadoff double to begin the bottom of the third inning, slowing down far before reaching the bag due to what the team called left adductor tightness.
BOSTON, MA
Central Illinois Proud

Angels’ Shohei Ohtani looks for first career win vs. Astros

Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve remains day-to-day with a left-hamstring strain and will miss the finale of a three-game home series against the Los Angeles Angels on Wednesday evening. Altuve suffered the injury legging out an infield single in the eighth inning of the series opener — an 8-3...
HOUSTON, TX
CBS LA

Ohtani K's 12, drives in two as Angels top Astros, 6-0

All six of the Angels runs came in the first inning in their Wednesday afternoon victory over the Houston Astros, kickstarted by none other than reigning MVP Shohei Ohtani, who also pitched six shutout innings on the day. The top of the first inning started with an Ohtani walk, the first of three times he would get on base Wednesday. He was driven in a few batters later, the first of the Halos six-run outburst, when Anthony Rendon drew a bases loaded walk. Another run scored shortly after on a Brandon Marsh single to right field.Tyler Wade drew another walk with bases...
ANAHEIM, CA
KHOU

Astros place Jose Altuve on IL, call up JJ Matijevic to majors

HOUSTON — The Astros placed Jose Altuve on the 10-day injured list (backdated to April 19) after the star infielder suffered what the team called a left hamstring strain earlier this week. In the eighth inning of Monday night's game against the Angels, Altuve legged out an infield single...
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

Gerrit Cole's Cy Young Chances Are Already Finished

Sometimes award markets act weird. Gerrit Cole is still the betting favorite to win the American League Cy Young, but the New York Yankees ace is already way off the pace. The betting market is not reflected how poor of a start Cole has had to start the 2022 regular season.
MLB
FOX Sports

Astros open 3-game series with the Blue Jays

LINE: Astros -168, Blue Jays +145; over/under is 8 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Houston Astros host the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday to open a three-game series. Houston has a 6-6 record overall and a 1-2 record in home games. The Astros have hit 14 total home runs to rank fifth in the majors.
HOUSTON, TX
WDEA AM 1370

Red Sox Fall to the Blue Jays 6-1 Wednesday [VIDEO]

The Toronto Blue Jays beat the Boston Red Sox 6-1, Wednesday night, April 20th at Fenway Park as Nick Pivetta was hammered in his start. Pivetta went 4.0 innings allowing 5 runs and 7 hits. He walked 4 and struck out 4. Pivetta has allowed 4 plus runs in each of his 3 outings this season and his ERA is 10.03. He's 0-3 to start the season.
BOSTON, MA

