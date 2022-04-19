Astros Fans Celebrate 2022 Opening Day at Minute Maid Park

All six of the Angels runs came in the first inning in their Wednesday afternoon victory over the Houston Astros, kickstarted by none other than reigning MVP Shohei Ohtani, who also pitched six shutout innings on the day. The top of the first inning started with an Ohtani walk, the first of three times he would get on base Wednesday. He was driven in a few batters later, the first of the Halos six-run outburst, when Anthony Rendon drew a bases loaded walk. Another run scored shortly after on a Brandon Marsh single to right field.Tyler Wade drew another walk with bases...

