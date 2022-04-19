ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KYDR volunteers step up for neighbors in Louisville

By CHIP HUTCHESON, Kentucky Today
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleLOUISVILLE, Ky. (KT) — Kentucky Baptist Disaster Relief workers are known to respond to needs throughout not only Kentucky, but throughout the U.S. and even outside this country. As a DR team prepared to leave for Poland last week, other DR volunteers sprang into action to help meet needs close to...

WLKY.com

Louisville leaders say they're making progress on cleaning up abandoned cars

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — You've likely seen them around the Louisville Metro — abandoned cars on the interstate, in neighborhoods and in places you might not expect. It's been an issue that was only made worse by the COVID-19 pandemic and the LMPD's tow lot being at capacity. But Louisville leaders say they are making headway in getting the abandoned vehicles off the streets.
WTVQ

No.9 Kentucky takes on EKU Wednesday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (UK Athletics) – The No. 9/12 Kentucky Softball team will step out of conference for the penultimate time this season as it travels to Richmond, Kentucky for a Wednesday night showdown at Gertrude Hood Field with Eastern Kentucky at 6 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcasted...
Wave 3

Member of Derby 147 field dies

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A 2021 Kentucky Derby horse trained by Hall of Famer Steve Asmussen has died after falling ill. Midnight Bourbon, a 4-year-old colt, died Sunday morning at Churchill Downs about three hours after a five-furlong workout. Asmussen said the horse suffered from acute gastrointestinal distress. “He got...
WHAS11

Louisville chosen as host city for inaugural USL Summer Showcase

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville's Lynn Family Stadium will be hosting another national soccer event this summer. The United Soccer League has chosen Louisville as the host city for the first USL Summer Showcase. The multi-day event will end with a match between Louisville City FC and Phoenix Rising FC on Wednesday, July 20.
Wave 3

Here’s where to watch Thunder Over Louisville this year

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Thunder Over Louisville, the official start of Kentucky Derby Week, will light up the Louisville sky on April 23, and there will be plenty of parties and viewing spots open for those who don’t know where to go for the show. The fireworks show begins...
WISH-TV

Future Eastern Kentucky Colonel Tayshawn Comer

On this episode, Charlie connects with Cathedral High School's Tayshawn Comer to discuss the Irish's Class 4A IHSAA State Championship. Comer turned on the jets at the end of the season, leading Cathedral to its first Class 4A crown in program history. Deemed undersized by some division 1 programs, Comer pound for pound is the best point guard in the state of Indiana. That is great news for Eastern Kentucky and Colonels Head Coach A.W. Hamilton who was in on Comer's recruitment early, and landed the point guard inside their 2022 class heading to Richmond, Ky. Comer dishes on why EKU was the perfect fit, the future of Cathedral's other division one stars, and the moment with his mom from this season that the family will never forget. Thank you for listening and good luck to Tayshawn Comer!
