Meet the Officers of SMPD Beat One

A woman that was at least 20 years old was shot and killed while sitting in her car on Monday afternoon.According to the Los Angeles Police Department, the shooting happened just after 3:20 p.m. near the intersection of Western and Florence Avenues. The woman and a man were sitting in their vehicle when they were shot.The woman died at the scene but the man, who was at least 30-years-old, was taken to the hospital and is currently in stable condition.Authorities have no information describing possible suspects.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO