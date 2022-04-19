Seeking Nominations: 2022 Virginia Beach Champion for the Arts; Deadline May 30, 2022

​The Virginia Beach Arts & Humanities Commission is accepting nominations for the City's 2022 Champion for the Arts award. This award is presented annually to a person who has made a significant impact in Virginia Beach's vibrant cultural and arts community through volunteer and/or philanthropic financial contributions. Previous Champion for the Arts recipients include Barbara Lewis, Tom and Juanita Felton, Barbara and Andrew Fine, Meredith and Brother Rutter, and Nancy Creech.

Nominees over the years have made significant impacts through their philanthropic contributions, which have expanded or initiated significant growth and reach for specific organizations or events. They also have served as volunteers making impact through board service, applying their professional expertise to build capacity for organizations or events that benefit the public arts, culture, and humanities industry. Their contributions, both financial and through volunteerism, have expanded opportunities for access to the arts, participation and connection between locals and visitors, and have increased the quality of life and economic impact of the arts and culture scene in Virginia Beach.

Nominate your Champion online or visit vbgov.com/culture to download a printable nomination form. Deadline for submission to the Virginia Beach Arts & Humanities Commission is May 30, 2022.

Virginia Beach Arts & Humanities Commission commissioners will review the applications and announce an awardee in July 2022, followed by a recognition ceremony at the Sandler Center for the Performing Arts, which is tentatively planned for August 2022.

ABOUT THE CITY OF VIRGINIA BEACH CULTURAL AFFAIRS DEPARTMENT:

The Cultural Affairs Department engages residents and visitors through meaningful arts, heritage, and cultural experiences to connect and strengthen communities. The Cultural Affairs Department assists and directs the Virginia Beach Arts & Humanities Commission, coordinates the City's Public Art Program, oversees Virginia Beach History Museums, provides contract management for the Sandler Center for the Performing Arts, serves as the liaison with Virginia MOCA and the ViBe Creative District, and serves as a resource for local arts and humanities organizations.

