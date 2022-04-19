ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Britt leads Q1 contributions; Durant has most cash on hand after personal loan

Cover picture for the articleThere are five weeks to go and a lot of money to be spent in between now and the May 24 U.S. Senate primary election. U.S. Senate candidate Katie Britt led financial...

Cullman Daily News

Durant, Britt each begin vying for Trump endorsement

Earlier Wednesday morning, President Trump released a statement where he withdrew his endorsement of Congressman Mo Brooks for U.S. Senate. The President cited Brooks comments during the August rally in Cullman where he called for supporters to “move on” from the 2020 election which were followed by boos heard through the crowd of almost 50,000.
CULLMAN, AL
AL.com

Katie Britt questions why Mike Durant won’t commit to debates

Alabama Republican U.S. Senate candidate Katie Britt called out one of her GOP rivals on Monday, questioning why former prisoner of war and Huntsville businessman Mike Durant won’t commit to debates. “I’ve agreed to multiple proposed debates between myself, Mike Durant and Mo Brooks,” Britt tweeted Monday. “Congressman Brooks,...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
Government
AL.com

‘High-stepper’ Kay Ivey has gone off the deep end

This is an opinion cartoon. And now, a brief history of high-steppin’ Kay Ivey’s recent campaign ads. What the hell is the governor. thinking? Spoiler alert: Not much. Poor, Gov. Ivey. In her first campaign ad of the primary election, she thought Joe Biden was running for governor of Alabama. After struggling not to say something bad about the president, she drummed her fingers on her desk for a while before before delivering the money shot: “Bless his heart.” Minimalist. Goofy. No issues addressed. Probably illegal. Aren’t there laws against incumbents using their office as a political prop?
AL.com

Ivey: ‘Alabama way of life’ will not drive away businesses

Gov. Kay Ivey today came to the Magic City to tout her economic record as governor, decrying notions that stands on social issues will lose the state valuable business dollars. “Folks want to come to Alabama to do business in Birmingham,” Ivey told members of the Birmingham Business Alliance during...
ALABAMA STATE
Fox News

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey fires back at Dem Rep. Maxine Waters over 'racist' ad claim

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey on Monday shot back at Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Calif., after the liberal congresswoman derided the governor’s campaign ad as "racist." "This is plain racist ignorance in your face," Waters said during an appearance on MSNBC on Easter Sunday. "And so, when you talk about responding, it’s more like ignoring and keeping up the fight against racism and discrimination and making sure that we do everything we can to get those who are elected out of office and elect progressive people."
ALABAMA STATE

