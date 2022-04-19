Britt leads Q1 contributions; Durant has most cash on hand after personal loan

Earlier Wednesday morning, President Trump released a statement where he withdrew his endorsement of Congressman Mo Brooks for U.S. Senate. The President cited Brooks comments during the August rally in Cullman where he called for supporters to “move on” from the 2020 election which were followed by boos heard through the crowd of almost 50,000.
Alabama Republican U.S. Senate candidate Katie Britt called out one of her GOP rivals on Monday, questioning why former prisoner of war and Huntsville businessman Mike Durant won’t commit to debates. “I’ve agreed to multiple proposed debates between myself, Mike Durant and Mo Brooks,” Britt tweeted Monday. “Congressman Brooks,...
This is an opinion cartoon. And now, a brief history of high-steppin’ Kay Ivey’s recent campaign ads. What the hell is the governor. thinking? Spoiler alert: Not much. Poor, Gov. Ivey. In her first campaign ad of the primary election, she thought Joe Biden was running for governor of Alabama. After struggling not to say something bad about the president, she drummed her fingers on her desk for a while before before delivering the money shot: “Bless his heart.” Minimalist. Goofy. No issues addressed. Probably illegal. Aren’t there laws against incumbents using their office as a political prop?
Skyrocketing prices for everything from gasoline to eggs are putting a strain on American consumers. Some states are proposing to help eliminate the pain of rising prices by sending out inflation stimulus checks. Article continues below advertisement. Many of the proposed payments will only make a small dent in the...
FIVE states have approved a fourth stimulus or rebate check program that will help residents who are feeling the effects of inflation. Some states have already confirmed they are set to start sending payments worth up to $500 to residents. Here are the five states that have announced legislation to...
Social Security retirement benefits are not the same for all retirees. The amount of your monthly benefit can vary greatly based on a number of different factors, from when you decide to claim Social...
MORE than half a million Americans in Delaware are in line to get a stimulus payment worth $300. Officials say the payments are among plans to use a $1billion budget surplus and it’s hoped taxpayers could get the cash before June 30. Around 600,000 residents in the state who...
ALMOST one million Americans are set to receive a new stimulus check payment. More than 800,000 residents in Maine could get the stimulus check payment after Governor Janet Mills signed the state’s $1.2billion supplemental budget into law on April 20. Lawmakers and cabinet members flanked Mills as she signed...
There are thousands of Americans who may benefit from stimulus payments worth $1,000 as they struggle to keep up with inflation. These payments would be a one time payment in the state of Wisconsin to county employees. The plan was presented in Dane County by the Dane County Executive and...
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) failed to kill a lawsuit looking to stop her from running for Congress again, with a federal judge ruling the legal challenge can proceed on Monday. A group of Georgia voters is trying to block what would be Greene's first re-election bid over her 'support'...
Gov. Kay Ivey today came to the Magic City to tout her economic record as governor, decrying notions that stands on social issues will lose the state valuable business dollars. “Folks want to come to Alabama to do business in Birmingham,” Ivey told members of the Birmingham Business Alliance during...
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey on Monday shot back at Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Calif., after the liberal congresswoman derided the governor’s campaign ad as "racist." "This is plain racist ignorance in your face," Waters said during an appearance on MSNBC on Easter Sunday. "And so, when you talk about responding, it’s more like ignoring and keeping up the fight against racism and discrimination and making sure that we do everything we can to get those who are elected out of office and elect progressive people."
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey is responding to being called a racist by California Congresswoman Maxine Waters. Waters, a Democrat who has represented California’s 43rd District in the U.S. House of Representatives since 1991, criticized Ivey for saying in a recent campaign advertisement that Alabamians may have to start learning Spanish if […]
Yes, 10,000 DOLLARS to anyone that can solve his riddle. Tuscaloosa business mover and shaker, Stan Pate, is the one who is currently demoloshing McFarland Mall. In the middle of the demolition is when Pate declared the financial offer for the public. I'm not sure that riddle is the right...
Comments / 7