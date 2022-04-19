ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bethlehem, PA

'The Know Show 2' with George Hrab and 'Then There Is the Woman' with Dr. Bonnie Winfield | LV Arts Salon

wdiy.org
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSilagh White welcomes George Hrab, a local musician and host of an upcoming event at the Charles A. Brown Ice House in Bethlehem featuring a multi-generational game show –...

www.wdiy.org

Comments / 0

Related
WTHI

Local school puts on art show

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) -- Ben Franklin Elementary unveiled its Caldecott art show on Thursday. The third-grade class showed off sculptures they created with inspiration from Caldecott award-winning art books. Students used clay and molded it into a tile. The art teacher, Jana Weeks, fired the clay in the kiln,...
VIGO COUNTY, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Winfield, PA
Bethlehem, PA
Entertainment
Easton, PA
Entertainment
City
Easton, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Entertainment
City
Bethlehem, PA
bravotv.com

Melissa Gorga Shares a Look at Her Incredible Easter Meal

For Melissa Gorga, Joe Gorga, and their kids, Sundays are all about enjoying delicious meals together. While the day typically includes everything from "the best" breakfast to pasta with Melissa's homemade sauce, The Real Housewives of New Jersey family recently took their Sunday tradition up a notch with an over-the-top spread for Easter.
LIFESTYLE
SheKnows

Young & Restless Shocker: Hunter King Recast as Summer

Ever since The Young and the Restless re-signed Michael Mealor as Kyle, fans had been wondering whether the CBS soap would next announce that it was bringing back Hunter King as Summer, too. Now they know: It ain’t happening. On April 20, the show revealed that it had recast...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Exhibition#The Arts Salon
Boston

Somerville’s R.F. O’Sullivan & Son to reopen Saturday

The Irish pub has been closed for nearly a year. After being closed for nearly a year, Somerville’s R.F. O’Sullivan & Son will reopen Saturday, April 23. The pub, which has been in operation for 30 years, is reopening under new management, but in a news release, the owners promised to deliver “the same laidback hangout where burgers and beers are king.”
WWD

Inside NYAA’s Tribeca Ball Honoring Kenny Scharf

Click here to read the full article. Everyone got lit at Tuesday night’s Tribeca Ball. Around 7:45 p.m., silicone electronic bracelets handed out at the door began emitting a neon blue glow, calling guests — who were spread out among four art-packed floors at the New York Academy of Art — down to dinner. One guest took artistic liberty with the accessory, looping it around her ankle.More from WWDInside the 2022 Tribeca BallBeyoncé, Rihanna And More Among All-Female Investors In Paris Brand DestreeThe Trend: Sleek & Sartorial Wedding Wear This year’s gala fundraiser for the downtown art school honored Kenny Scharf, who...
ARTS
Reality Tea

Summer House Recap: Dictator At The Dinner Table

Well, well, well. The Good Vibe Tribe may be heading into the final weekend of the summer in this week’s episode of Summer House, but there’s no indication that they’re anywhere close to putting a bow on things this season. In fact, we know Season 6 extends well past the traditional Labor Day Weekend end […] The post Summer House Recap: Dictator At The Dinner Table appeared first on Reality Tea.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Arts
Popculture

'7 Little Johnstons': Liz and Brice Discuss Their Future Together in Exclusive Sneak Peek

Elizabeth Johnston and her boyfriend Brice are looking toward the future. In a PopCulture.com exclusive sneak peek of Tuesday's all-new episode of 7 Little Johnstons, the two lovebirds open up about their plans to move in together and even get married as they make holiday memories of their own. Enlisting Brice to help her decorate the tree, Liz assures him that it's not "super stressful" as he initially thought.
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy